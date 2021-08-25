Why working 9-5 is no longer the way to make a living

Companies that refuse to adapt to the new way of working, particularly in a post-Covid world, will experience a negative impact on their balance sheets, according to Thibault Werlé, managing director and partner, technology, media & telecommunications – emerging technologies at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Werlé was addressing the inaugural AB Technology Forum on Wednesday as part of a panel discussion entitled ‘Digital landscape of the future – what smart cities mean for businesses’.

And it was clear that the future did not involve the traditional nine-to-five working day.

Although companies were quick to introduce remote working at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as conditions improve, more and more people are being ordered back into the office.

Werlé told the large audience: “I think for some, the natural reaction is to go back to the previous ways of working. I don’t think it will work, so I don’t think the companies that are not adapting to the new ways of working will be performing as well as the one embracing them.

“I think we’ll see that in the next few months, in the next few years. You will not be able to go back to the old ways of working.”

Over half of workers in the UAE felt happier working from home over the past year, according to a study commissioned by Avaya, in April – but 40 percent said they are worried about the arrangement remaining on a permanent basis.

AB Technology Forum. Image: ITP Media Group

The Life and Work Beyond 2020 study, conducted by research firm Davies Hickman Partners, polled 10,000 consumers and workers in 11 countries to discover the impacts of Covid-19 on consumer wellbeing and values.

It found that workers in the UAE are among the fondest of work-from-anywhere models, with 64 percent saying that the ability to conduct hybrid work – from a home or office – would contribute to their happiness. That compares to 40 percent of respondents in Germany, 44 percent in the UK, and 62 percent in the United States.

Werlé added: “I don’t think a lot of investors will accept to see companies going back to the previous ways of working, of flying executives across the world and so on. The pressure will also come from investors, they see that only they get a higher return on the investment, but that it also fits into the broader economic agenda.

“So that’s why I see there will be some pressure on companies to actually move away from these old habits.”

Dr. Mai ElBarachi, associate dean of research & associate professor – faculty of Engineering & Information Services Technologies, at the University of Wollongong, Dubai. Image: ITP Media Group

Dr. Mai ElBarachi, associate dean of research & associate professor – faculty of Engineering & Information Services Technologies, at the University of Wollongong, Dubai, admitted even teaching has had to change to accommodate Gen Z and millennial students, with a greater focus on bite-sized information and more multimedia content.

She said: “We really need to adapt our ways of doing things and our models to suit this younger generation, in my opinion, and this 9-5 model just doesn’t work for them.”

Also speaking on the panel were Akef Alaqrabawi, CEO of Injaz Al Arab; and Moza Al Suwaidan, director of strategy and innovation at Digital Dubai.