Saudi launches $1.1bn initiatives to boost position as tech hub

Saudi Arabia has unveiled a range of initiatives and technological programmes worth almost SAR4 billion ($1.1bn) as the kingdom looks to cement its position as the go-to destination for entrepreneurs, innovators and programmers from the region and the world.

It comes with ambitions to create one programmer out of every 100 Saudi nationals by 2030, as well as encouraging innovation and fostering creativity.

The move, which involves a partnership between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, has the backing of the world’s biggest tech giants – Google, Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Microsoft, Trend Micro and Avance Security.

The leading technology companies have agreed to launch training programmes in centres specialising in raising the digital capabilities of young Saudis, and other centres looking into innovation in tech entrepreneurship.

According to a report on state-run news Saudi Press Agency: “Organisers of the ‘event of Launch’ unveiled three major initiatives (Tuwaiq, Hemmah, Qemmah), which aim, as a whole, to raise the digital capabilities of female and male youths in the fields of programming, enhance trust between technological companies and funding agencies and encourage innovation and creativity through central gatherings and platforms.”

Among the announcements at the event was the unveiling of the Saudi-Chinese eWTP Arabia Capital Fund, which will support emerging technology companies in the kingdom with funding in the region of SAR1.5bn ($400 million), following a partnership between the Chinese eWTP, backed by Alibaba and the Public Investment Fund, Fund with support of the Saudi Federation for cybersecurity.

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of the Alibaba Group, aims to cooperate with local partners in the region over the coming five years in academies, training and innovation centres in the kingdom to build and develop tech capabilities and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

It was also revealed that Saudi will organise and host the global ‘Leap’ conference next year, the world’s biggest technological event and first of its kind in the region.

While Riyadh will be the host of the RiseUp Summit, the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa for entrepreneurs and start-ups.