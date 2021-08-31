Revealed: Abu Dhabi plans Agtech Park to accelerate food ambitions

Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate ADQ on Tuesday unveiled plans to launch the UAE’s first fresh produce AgTech Park to accelerate sustainable food production and distribution.

The new AgTech Park project in Al Ain Industrial City (AAIC) will also help position the UAE as the region’s leading fresh produce farming hub, reducing the nation’s reliance on premium food imports, the company said in a statement.

As part of the project, ADQ said it has entered into partnerships with three controlled-environment agriculture specialists to develop and operate greenhouse facilities within the AgTech Park.

Once operational, ADQ expects the 200-hectare AgTech Park to have an annual fresh fruits and vegetables production capacity of 39 kilotons.

Progressive tech-enabled infrastructure will support large-scale, controlled-environment farming and R&D initiatives, enabling farmers and innovators to cultivate high-quality, fresh produce, including nutritious fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices, the company added.

A year ago, ADQ launched Silal to support the UAE’s overall food and agriculture sector and local farmers through commercial offtakes and technology enhancement.

Mansour AlMulla (pictured above), group chief investment officer at ADQ, said: “ADQ is actively investing in developing the UAE’s agriculture sector into a leading regional food hub, fortifying the resilience of its food system. With a scalable, environmentally sustainable AgTech Park, we will increase the availability of high-quality local produce while leveraging technology to optimise the use of our natural resources, such as water, and protecting our environment.

“Efficient AgTech solutions for fresh produce can help the UAE achieve higher production levels and lower water usage, unlocking the economic and environmental benefits of having shorter supply chains.”

Gil Adotevi (pictured above), executive director of Food and Agriculture at ADQ, added: “The strategic project directly complements our sustained efforts to expand local food production utilising the latest technologies that ensure safe, nutritious and sufficient food year-round.”

Established in Abu Dhabi in 2018, ADQ is one of the region’s largest holding companies, with direct and indirect investments in more than 90 companies locally and internationally.