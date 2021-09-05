GITEX 2021 registrations are now open: Here’s what you need to know

Good news for all technology leaders, enthusiasts and visionaries – registrations for GITEX Technology Week, the region’s biggest and highly anticipated tech event, are open.

With the theme “Creating a bolder digital future together”, GITEX is back live, in-person from October 17-21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Over the years, GITEX has evolved to become one of the most influential technology event in the world, constantly serving as the perfect platform to showcase the latest, disruptive solutions for a variety of industries. Now in its 41st year, the event will once again bring together global industry leaders, start-ups and game-changers to share and exchange powerful insights into how technologies such as AI, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, blockchain and quantum computing are shaping the future.

This year’s edition of the show will also be unique as it will be held concurrently with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Here are four key things to know about this year’s GITEX Technology Week:

You need to register online and in advance

Due to health and safety protocols, there will be no on-site registrations and ticket sales, and admission will strictly by advance registration online only.

To find out more about the offers and the registration process, click here.

New programme features

This year, GITEX has added several new programmes focusing on tech developers, the youth, regional government initiatives and the creative universe:

GITEX Global Visions

GITEX Global rallies the pioneering tech visions, initiatives and collaborations of government leaderships across the Middle East and African continent. The inaugural Visions programme will drive and expand on the emergence of fiercely innovative economies across Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

GITEX Creative Economy

Manifesting the creative universe of innovation in a multi-sensory, hyper-experiential format. The Creative Economy circle brings together dynamic difference-makers and tech revolutionaries in the fields of art, fashion, music and sports.

GITEX YouthX

Reinforcing the region’s digital transformation building blocks, GITEX YouthX seeks to contribute to the cultivation of young tech talents with a creative programme aimed at bringing them closer to the practitioner ecosystem annually.

DevSlam by GITEX

GITEX DevSlam lays the groundwork to develop and decide the next billion-dollar CEO or tech idea. In line with the recent launch of the UAE’s first national program for coders, DevSlam is an extension of GITEX’s proven capabilities of bringing the tech world together on a phenomenal scale, to determine and define the new future.

Six shows for the price of one

This year, GITEX is unifying 6 groundbreaking shows under one roof. Attendees will get the chance to experience all 6 events when they purchase their GITEX 2021 pass. The show will comprise of GITEX Tech Week, Ai Everything, GITEX Future Stars, Future Blockchain Summit, Marketing Mania and a new programme that will spotlight the latest financial innovations – FinTech Surge.

Safety is still a priority

The event will be delivered with the strict standards of health and safety precautionary measures including wearing a mask at all times, social distancing, contactless transactions and general hygiene protocols. All guests are encouraged to exercise social responsibility.

To find out more about GITEX’s event safety measures, click here.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net