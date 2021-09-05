Hyperlink InfoSystem announces participation in GITEX 2021

At the event, the company aims to showcase its latest services and solutions focused on emerging technologies such AI, IoT, blockchain, AR/VR and big data for start-ups to enterprise-level businesses.

Hyperlink InfoSystem is known for developing the best quality with the latest technology, which eases earning a large amount of profit for all types of businesses. After successfully participating in the mega event for many years, Hyperlink InfoSystem endeavours to continue to demonstrate its smart solutions at a global platform such as GITEX.

Harnil Oza, CEO, Hyperlink InfoSystem, said, “It is the fifth time we are going to exhibit our services at GITEX. We are happy to showcase our innovations, creativity and share knowledge in diverse areas, including mobility, web, IoT, big data, Salesforce, cloud and AI. No matter how advanced they may be, technologies offer no value to us unless they can create experiences. And I, too, believe the same. Hyperlink InfoSystem has been creating experiences to help businesses increase their reach and thrive. Schedule a meeting with our team at GITEX and discuss the next-gen tech solution idea.”

GITEX Technology Week 2021, the region’s biggest technology event will take place in Dubai from 17th October to 21st October, 2021.

Every year, the event hosts more than 4,500 exhibitors, 400 plus active investors and 150,000 trade visitors from 140 countries.

This year’s edition of GITEX will feature staple programmes including GITEX Future Stars, Future Blockchain Summit, AI Everything and Marketing Mania among others. It will also see the debut of a new fintech programme called FinTech Surge.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, ITP.net