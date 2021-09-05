UAE reveals plans to recruit 100 coders every day

The UAE has announced plans to attract 100 of the world’s best coders to the country – every day.

At a government briefing to local and international media, Omar al Olama, minister of state whose portfolio covers artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work, launched the ‘100 Coders Every Day’ programme.

He said: “We aim to attract 100 of the top global coders to the UAE every single day, 365-days-a-year, adding 3,600 coders every single month and having 36,000 coders-plus every year.”

The latest move builds on the announcement earlier this year of the UAE’s National Programme for Coders, which was aimed at attracting and training more than 100,000 coders, propelling the country forward as a digital hub and addressing the shortage of talent in the tech-sector.

Al Olama said that was just the “starting point”. He added: “Through this economic initiative we are going to ensure that our ambitions of being a digital economy leader are going to be met by these individuals. From a region which has two billion people, that is today exporting talent to the west and to the east, the UAE is going to get the crème de la crème.”

Al Olama said that programmes would also be launched to create a community in the UAE for coders, with upskilling considered a “key component”.

And he stressed huge efforts would be made to encourage as many females into the industry. He said: “Female coders are at the heart of this transformation. Through this programme we’re going to create upskilling programmes for female talent in the UAE. We want to have the highest percentage of female coders per capita in the world within the next five years and we want to ensure that our boys and girls are shaping the future companies and are part of the future companies.”

Al Olama also announced the creation of a new UAE Data Law to be launched, that will “take into consideration every single data registration on the planet and work with the private sector to ensure that our mindset of being a global country, a country that develops companies, scales them up and takes them to global leadership, is going to be continued”.

Meanwhile, the world’s leading programming conference, PyCon, will be hosted by the UAE in the second quarter of 2022.

Al Olama said: “We hear people talking about the UAE and calling it the Silicon Valley of the Middle East. That ambition to us is not enough. We want to ensure that we can become one of the Silicon Valleys of the world.”