MyMonty: Why neobanks are ready to serve a glorious purpose

We live in a digital age, where financial systems are disrupted through dynamic technological advancement.

A rise in electronic payments and a preference from customers to handle their financial services digitally has shown that fintech and digital banking are shaping the future of customer finance. With a desire to level up users’ experience with innovative fintech services, Monty Holding is launching its neobank, MyMonty, worldwide.

What is MyMonty’s current outlook for growth?

Our neobank is stepping in to bridge a crucial gap uncovered by traditional banks through innovative products tailored to satisfy the needs of diverse customers and target segments around the globe.

With us, customers can transact globally from the comfort of their homes without the need to visit any branch. Speed and power will be placed in their hands to facilitate their lives. An advantage that would pave the way for MyMonty to reach populations in the unbanked and under-banked regions. Thus, playing a vital role in financial inclusion of a huge, discriminated part of the world that wasstruggling to access even the most basic financial services.

When is MyMonty expected to launch its activities and services?

MyMonty will commence operations by the end of 2021 from the biggest fintech hub, Europe, to cover the European Economic Area and the UK. While keeping up with a core strategy of rapid international expansion, we will be launching our services in 28 European countries and venturing into North and Latin Americas by mid-2022.

In parallel, advanced discussions are taking place for potential partnerships in Africa and the Middle East, a very promising region, allowing MyMonty to connect people around the world on one single platform.

How are you planning to penetrate those markets?

The focus will be directed in synchronization between offering a unique user experience and astonishing personalised customer support. In addition, simplicity, affordability and accessibility of our products would be key markers enabling us to meet our customers’ needs.

Being present and available throughout the entire customer experience with relevant communication is more important than the service itself. Combining a digital offering with a personalised experience is our goal. Customer service is part of our corporate identity – such aspects are particularly delicate in our industry.

Customer centricity is and will always be our aim. Our commitment to continuously and meticulously support our customers throughout their entire journey will be a key contribution to the success of this business.

Financial inclusion has been a big topic of interest at least for half a decade. What benefits do you see this would offer to these people as well as the country’s economy?

Inclusion strategies should give the opportunity for everyone to use regular services alongside considerations of costs, complexity, convenience and proper customisations.

Financial exclusion undermines people’s quality of life and curb their nations’ economies. MyMonty’s vision revokes the challenge of financial exclusion around the world. We strive to give everyone the right to basic banking and financial services; a step insuring daily necessities while supporting families and businesses to attain their ultimate goals and unanticipated emergencies.

Managing your money leads to better management of your life. The ability to access a transaction account is a first step towards broad financial inclusion. It allows people to save money; send and receive payments; and channels people’s money back into the financial system, contributing to their country’s prosperity.

A number of legacy financial institutions have launched digital-only banks in this region over the past couple of years. What are some of the things Monty can offer users that legacy players cannot?

User experience has become a top priority in the financial service community. This has led us to adopt a solutions-based approach, combining different channels and distribution models to deliver an exceptional tailored solution that not only provides an expected set of features but also generates a unique connection with our customers. Such a unique experience, uncommon with the competition, would be customised and proposed through aggressive pricing and bundle strategies.

MyMonty, a limitless neobanking platform, aims at offering the fastest, smoothest and most unrivalled global digital customer experience. We are carrying you into the future where MyMonty’s bank will allow everyone to transact globally, anytime, anywhere. MyMonty’s ability to hit many markets on robust grounds in addition to our platforms’ presence in many continents at the same time targets our mission to serve any customer in any region on the planet. This will aim a fast outreach and growth of our customers’ base by making banking accessible for more people.

Digital banking is evolving as an essential part of our daily life, our customers will have the opportunity to embrace a personalisation of services aiming at a better and more sustainable financial life. Customers’ behaviour has changed dramatically over the past couple of years – they are becoming more digital and more global. This shift is nowhere near its end.

We aim to focus on paving the best experience for our customers by understanding and satisfying their needs and building a long-term relationship based on trust.

You’ve worked with mobile network operators for a number of years – what strengths and expertise developed over this period will you be bringing from Monty Holding to MyMonty?

We are aiming to capitalise on the extensive technology knowledge we have at Monty Holding to offer an upgraded seamless unique user experience. We will leverage on our connections and long-term partnerships with mobile operators around the globe to upgrade their mobile money services and modernise their portfolios to offer their customers a full spectrum of user-friendly financial services.

Such partnerships will make history and significant changes in the financial service industry.