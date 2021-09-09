Arab League inks multi-million dollar deal for regional data hub in Bahrain

A new multi-million dollar regional data centre is to be built in Bahrain to promote collective digital transformation with the aim of evolving local economies and enriching the lives of people in the Arab nations.

The Arab League’s Arab Federation for Digital Economy (AFDE) has signed an MoU with ATDXT LLC, a digital transformation company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, to launch the first of its kind collaboration to enable a digital transformation hub in the new data centre in Bahrain focused on localised, data protection, enhancing security, and rendering digital transformation solutions.

The initiative’s main hub in Bahrain will serve all member states of the Arab League and is seen as a key driver behind the Gulf’s overall digital economy transformation efforts, serving both government and private sector entities.

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain, said: “This partnership will enable us to contribute to the transformation of the digital outlook of the countries of the Middle-East and to continue to provide leading services to our citizens, residents and region as a whole.”

ATDXT’s eco-friendly, green, in-country, data centre in Bahrain is designed as a technology solution hub to host advanced technologies and digital transformation solutions, which will be servicing Arab League states.

Solutions will be extended to also be hosted locally in Arab League member nations such as the UAE, Oman, KSA, Morocco, Kuwait, and Jordan in the first phase with other states to follow soon after.

GS Murthy, founder and executive chairman, ATDXT Group, said: “The focus of this initiative will remain to be on digital transformation enablement, that will improve competitiveness of the Arab nations, and foster their integration into the global economy.”