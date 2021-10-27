Unleash your creativity with NVIDIA Studio

Whether you are a creator, streamer, designer, architect, photographer, videographer or digital media student, you need to streamline your creative process to unleash the true potential of your vision. Whether you are working on complicated 3D models or ultra-high-resolution photos, or 8k videos, the last thing you need is unresponsive or slow applications and hardware hindering you.

Stability, performance, and speed are of the essence if you are running multiple programs at the same time or when working on complex projects or with heavy files. Creating on the wrong hardware could result in spending unnecessarily long hours rendering or trying to complete projects, in addition to having the risk of losing all your work.

Underpowered and underserving hardware is no longer your only option in such an unwelcome scenario.

NVIDIA Studio laptops and desktop PCs are purposely built for creators, whether they are casual hobbyists, or from professional studios or agencies. The platform enables a faster, smarter and more efficient workflow with the power of Ampere RTX Graphics Cards, AI and Studio drivers.

Why exactly do you need a NVIDIA Studio laptop or PC?

AI-enhanced creator applications

It is not an overstatement to say that NVIDIA Studio Laptops and Desktop PCs are revolutionising content creation with their artificial intelligence capabilities.

This means that with NVIDIA Studio hardware, you will be able to create better content faster, as more than 70 of the most used creator apps, such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Lightroom, Photoshop, Blender, Autodesk, DaVinci, Blender Cycles, and many more are accelerated by artificial intelligence (AI) powered by NVIDIA Ampere RTX 30-series GPUs, and RTX A2000-6000 professional series GPUs.

Below are some examples of what you can expect – but there are so many similar visuals available at www.nvidia.com/en-us/studio/ showing you how much faster you can create using NVIDIA Studio laptops.

VIDEO EDITING & MOTION GRAPHICS

Shoot, edit, and deliver faster in 4K, 6K, even 8K, saving you hours

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Adobe Creative Cloud gets lightning fast with NVIDIA Studio technology, letting you craft and enhance your work quicker than ever

Video professionals can enjoy quicker editing and exporting in various resolutions, with editors being able to intelligently track objects and crop landscape videos to social media-friendly aspect ratios with Adobe Premiere Pro’s AI Auto Reframe feature. Animators, meanwhile, will be able to model and render large scenes in real-time, and create complex animations smoothly with Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, Maxon Cinema 4D and Blender.

Adobe Photoshop neural filters adjust facial attributes with simple sliders.

Lightroom Classic and Photoshop will deliver ultra-high-resolution image rendering, alongside a near-zero delay in the former’s Develop module for image adjustments, as well as over 30 GPU-accelerated Photoshop filters and effects. Adobe has added two NVIDIA Ampere RTX GPU features to Photoshop: the Super Resolution AI network allows photographers to upscale images up to 25x faster than CPU, while Smart Portrait allows artists to edit facial attributes — hairstyle, expressions, age and more — with simple sliders.

Substance 3D Sampler can convert physical samples and photographs into high-quality, ready-to-use 3D materials, which is a very helpful tool for 3D artists to save time and be more efficient with their workflow. Like Substance 3D Stager, the rest of the Substance 3D applications utilise Ampere RTX GPUs for the fastest and most efficient 3D rendering times possible.

The AI in NVIDIA Canvas turns your sketches into realistic scenery artwork.

For those who are more into painting, NVIDIA Canvas aims to turn rough sketches into photorealistic landscape artworks. The AI model analyses the drawing and fills up the space with photorealistic artwork. It makes use of real-time painting tool that maximises the capabilities of NVIDIA Ampere RTX GPU technologies. Some great examples of using NVIDIA Canvas include creating a mountain range from just four quick shapes, with a few more lines producing a beautiful field. Another example is transforming a tropical pond into a winter wonderland through a simple material swap from grass to snow.

All of these improvements to your daily software essentially result in higher quality and faster, more reliable workflows.

Speed to save you time and power to tell your story

Meet Ihsan from TGMProduction, a local company that specialises in producing commercial videos and photography for TV and social media. Considering the demanding projects their team of creators manage simultaneously and their workload, having the right hardware and tools is essential for efficiency, productivity, the highest quality of contents, and saving time.

Filming projects in 4K, and shooting high-quality images, the TGMProduction, team need to quickly edit, colour-correct, render and finalise footage and photos to deliver projects to clients in the shortest amount of time.

Workflows this demanding, with multiple tools and apps open at once and running simultaneously, mean the creator team will be best served by an NVIDIA Studio laptop powered by an RTX A 5000 GPU to get the jobs done quickly in the best quality possible.

With an RTX A 5000 GPU studio Laptop, the creator team can play back footage at full resolution and minimise dependence on creating proxy files, even leveraging the NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) to export final projects in no time.

Check out to see what TGM production have to say about how NVIDIA RTX Studio laptops and PCs have improved their workflow dramatically:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjyaUj_UvlH6ItBraLnpg6oBWcmCkz06j

Choose Your Tools Wisely – Identify the Studio laptop that matches your creative workflows

With a wide range of needs and apps that require differing levels of performance, finding and selecting the right hardware needed to match a project’s needs can be intimidating. With NVIDIA Studio Laptops and desktop PCs, there’s a sweet spot for every creator. Check this page out for guidance on choosing the right NVIDIA Studio laptop https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/studio/compare-gpus/

On-the-go creators can benefit from NVIDIA Studio laptops equipped with RTX3050 to RTX3080, and RTX A2000-5000 GPUs which are all power-efficient, bringing ray tracing and AI capabilities to thin and light mobile workstations, while if you are a creator behind a desk, you may enjoy creating on Desktop PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

Summary

Having the world’s most powerful GPUs – NVIDIA Studio laptops and desktop PCs are synonymous with high performance, high speed, reliability and stability. They are designed and purpose-built for creators.

With AI accelerated creator applications, the software, power and features that are all backed by the Ampere RTX GPUs which Studio Laptops and desktops are equipped with, you can eliminate the common workflow disappointments, get your work done much faster and smarter, and tackle more complex projects more efficiently. Due to their large memory, they are a rendering beast, allowing creators to work on more complex projects in less time. That is why NVIDIA Studio laptops are perfect for any type of creators, designers or engineers.

NVIDIA Studio laptops and desktop PCs are future proof due to their high-tech features and AI capabilities, making them a great investment. To learn more about NVIDIA Studio, check out https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/studio/

To find out available RTX Studio laptops, click HERE to checkout options at Virgin Megastore, or head down to one of their stores.