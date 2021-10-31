How OmniClouds answers the need for innovative technology solutions

When it comes to data and information protection, organisations are always looking for a trusted partner when they switch to the cloud, and OmniClouds has been in the limelight for fulfilling transformational public, private and hybrid cloud solutions across the EMEA region.

There is an urgent need across all industries to manage data effectively and safely due to remote work or managing larger networks across the globe, and the cloud route has taken over with tasks being extensively conducted on cloud infrastructures. OmniClouds encompass the freshest technologies.

Migrating work to digital platforms securely

SMEs need to focus on their core business, offering their clients new ideas especially in this highly competitive market, without worrying about acquiring the right technology, because this is what we do at OmniClouds. We have invested in the right technology, so our clients don’t need to do the same.

For example, during the early days of the pandemic we helped one of our clients in the contact centre industry to continue in their business and provide the service to their clients by adopting one of our services that allowed their agents to receive calls while still at home.

Our motto at OmniClouds is: “Use technology, don’t buy technology.”

Cloud presents a unique opportunity for agile development and rapid deployment of solutions.

Addressing roadblocks

Enhanced network agility, reduced operating costs, lower deployment times and outage prevention is what we highlight to businesses. Moving to the cloud is a journey, and each journey is different, complex and potentially risky. The starting point of every journey is different.

We take the journey with our clients, our mission is to make it as smooth as possible. Over the years, we have developed our Cloud Migration Services in a strategic and methodical approach to cater for the different needs of our clients, whether financial, technical or compliance, etc.

Our people are originators, visionaries, designers, IT architects and, most importantly, doers. Driven by the shared persistent ambition of producing unconstrained IT and networking solutions, our team comprises talents who are certified, recognised, and leading visionaries in the realm of cloud computing.

Flexibility and scalability

The biggest challenge that customers are facing today really is combining the requirements of security and regulatory requirements of security alongside business strategy and agile development. Cloud presents a unique opportunity for agile development and rapid deployment of solutions but with that comes challenges of security.

The key thing really with the security strategy of a business is that it must be embedded with the business strategy and to pull that together and allow a customer to find the middle ground the sweet spot between the two that enables them to be secure as a business but also to be able to develop and move forward in the way that they want.

Our task at OmniClouds is to work with our clients to find this sweet spot and utilise the services and solutions we offer to maintain a secure environment.

Tailor-made IT solutions

Each customer is on their own cloud journey and every customer is at a different stage, which means that at any point in time what they value, and their requirements are different. So, a single monolithic managed service offering doesn’t deliver value at all points in that cloud journey. We are working with our clients with a flexible service offering that allows clients to build their own managed service, based on their requirements.

At OmniClouds, we are committed to fulfilling innovative technology solutions that answer human challenges. Behind each synergy is our commitment to proffer exceptional experiences and to build real relationships.