Finding the secret sauce of streamlined SaaS

If the past 18 months has taught us anything, it is that individuals and businesses alike need to be flexible, adaptable, and prepared for anything.

As entire workforces shifted to remote work, and then back into the office, and then, in many cases, back to remote work multiple times, an organisation’s ability to remain agile has been the deciding factor between successful business continuity and outright failure.

Though the pandemic may be reaching its end in many regions, this fast pace of change is likely to continue well into the future, and the ability to scale and adapt in this changing environment will define the success of businesses worldwide.

To achieve unprecedented levels of agility, flexibility, and adaptability, businesses are increasingly turning to Software-as-a-Service to meet changing demands without breaking their budgets. In fact, Gartner predicts that spending on SaaS cloud services will reach $145.3 billion next year, attaining 19.3 percent growth between 2021 and 2022, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry.

While this growth is, in some part, attributable to the rapidly changing environment created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of leveraging software services on demand have been attracting IT decision-makers to SaaS services for years.

SaaS solutions enable customers to get up-and-running quickly through fast provisioning and the assurance of always staying current with the latest releases and upgrades. SaaS solutions have become particularly attractive in this uncertain economy as businesses can quickly adjust consumption by paying for what’s needed when it’s needed.

Though SaaS truly began with a limited offering of core engineering and sales applications, cloud-hosted applications continue to expand into new territory. Interest in scalable cloud solutions has encouraged innovators, entrepreneurs, and enterprises to develop new SaaS solutions and businesses are quickly discovering new ways to support operations across the business through subscription-based pricing models.

The expansion of SaaS services is certainly a boon for organisations looking to lower costs and support business continuity. However, with increased choice comes increased complexity. IT departments seeking to streamline operations with SaaS may find themselves lost in a wealth of options, and finding the right services and vendors may seem like a daunting task.

Businesses need to tap quality transformation and integration partners to ensure they find the right solutions for their needs. Cloud migration experts can help businesses identify and deploy cloud-based services, and offer guidance and expertise from the planning stages all the way through to continuous management post-adoption and deployment.

To further ease the sense of complexity that comes with the variety of choice and offerings from SaaS providers, organisations should seek to unify their SaaS applications on one service desk. Service desks like Micro Focus’s SMAX leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning to deliver a consumer-app-like experience when requesting a service or self-resolving without opening a support ticket or calling in.

In the MENA region, SaaS accounted for 53 percent of the total public cloud service revenue forecast in 2020, according to Gartner. Driven in large part by government digital transformation initiatives, small to medium-sized businesses in the Middle East are also focusing on digital transformation and cloud adoption to enable faster business analytics, support internal processes, and bring their services to market faster.

Though cloud adoption has traditionally been slow in the Middle East, with tight budgets and a competitive market, businesses in the MENA region have realized that they must adopt scalable solutions to remain both agile and relevant.

While cloud migration in general has seen an uptick in adoption in the Middle East in the past few years, the sudden shift to remote work and touchless customer interaction has driven the widespread adoption of services and compute power that can meet end-users where they are. While many have headed back into the office and are coming together more than ever before, the need for flexibility will continue long after the pandemic ends.

To meet these new demands, businesses will need to shift many of their applications and data to the cloud. From collaboration software that allows teams to work together while dispersed across the globe, to AI-powered software that can analyse vast amounts of data in mere seconds, SaaS applications allow business to scale up and down to meet market demands.