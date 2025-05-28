Abu Dhabi DoE signs AI pact with Presight and AIQ to advance digitisation of energy sector

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Presight and AIQ, focused on equipping the department with premier solutions in AI and digital transformation and on developing a data and AI centre for the emirate’s energy sector.

Under the agreement, announced at the ongoing World Utilities Congress 2025, the three entities will create a leading AI-driven control centre platform, named AD.WE, providing live analytics for the energy and utilities sector in Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration further involves the introduction of an ‘AI Lab-as-a-Service’, enabling energy companies in Abu Dhabi to test, confirm, and roll out artificial intelligence solutions within their processes for various application scenarios.

Additionally, the agreement covers the establishment of a primary data hub which will consolidate all data under the purview of the DoE and sector companies, serving as a single and trusted source of data.

The scope of the agreement also covers the development of a global centre for data and government-focused AI in the energy sector.

This aims to create a comprehensive framework enabling energy companies in Abu Dhabi to manage, retrieve, and share their data in a secure setting, and to utilise tailored AI models for supporting workflows and boosting operational efficiency.

The agreement also provides for collaboration in the fields of research, development, and skills enhancement.

Additionally, it involves offering support for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments through solutions founded on artificial intelligence, which promote sustainability and boost operational effectiveness.

Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), said the partnership will deliver a distinguished set of innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies, contributing to added value across the sectors of water, electricity, district cooling, and petroleum products.

“The vast amount of data available in the sector is both rich and valuable, dating back to 1958. This enhances the ability to leverage historical data to develop smart and effective solutions that meet the demands of the next phase,” he said.

Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said the initiative represents a transformative step forward in the digital transformation of Abu Dhabi’s energy sector.

“We are leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence capacities to establish a new international benchmark for energy management on citywide and countrywide scales,” he said.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ, said the agreement is a substantial accomplishment for AIQ, highlighting the maturity of its solutions and their varied application scenarios.

“The expansion in scope and application of these solutions by the DoE aligns perfectly with our aspiration to be the foremost provider of agent-based artificial intelligence solutions in diverse energy domains,” he said.