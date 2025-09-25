Abu Dhabi’s e7 to bolster identity and printing solutions with new collaboration

e7 Group works with government and private sector clients worldwide to deliver secure identity solutions, including National ID cards, passports, banking cards, and more. It currently serves federal authorities in the UAE, as well as clients across the CIS, Africa, APAC, the Middle East and LATAM regions and is among a select few global identity solutions providers to hold industry-grade certifications for security printing.

7I Holding is a GovTech firm founded in the UAE, delivering secure, scalable, and sovereign technology platforms that help governments optimise national revenue, combat counterfeiting, protect natural resources, and modernise public administration. As the official regional partner of SICPA SA, it leverages world-class innovations such as SICPATRACE and SICPA Fuel Integrity Solutions, along with other proprietary platforms.

The collaboration will enable both companies to leverage their respective portfolio in identity and authentication solutions, partner on Research & Development initiatives, and accelerate innovation across a wide range of secure and sovereign applications, including identity verification, brand protection and fraud prevention.

Under the agreement, e7 Group and 7I Holding will collaborate across multiple areas, including:

High-capacity secure printing: e7 Group will provide a qualified capacity to print six billion tax stamps annually, providing 7I Holding’s clients with world-class SICPATrace Solutions.

Joint market development: Both companies will jointly pursue markets of mutual interest, leveraging their combined solution portfolios of both 7I Holding and e7 Group through strategic government-to-government (G2G) partnerships and other commercial channels.

Collaborative innovation and R&D: The partnership will focus on joint research and development of cutting-edge identity solutions technologies, spanning across digital identity, fraud prevention, revenue mobilization and authentication solutions.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chairman of e7 Group, commented: “This strategic partnership with 7I Holding, a key affiliate of SICPA, represents a pivotal step in our mission to advance sovereign technology solutions on a global scale.

“By combining our strengths, we are uniquely positioned to deliver secure, innovative platforms that support governments and foster sustainable economic growth worldwide. This collaboration reinforces e7 Group’s commitment to excellence and leadership in identity solutions.”

e7 has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, which has an annual production of 50 million national ID cards, 14 million passports (including capacity from Q1 2026), 25 million banking cards and six billion tax stamps (from end of 2025).

Established in 1927, SICPA’s platform for sovereignty enables customers to authenticate and secure their vital assets, through custom solutions based on a century of combined cutting-edge innovations in material, digital and data science domains. At the centre of every SICPA solution is a custom-crafted marker, unique to each nation. Acting as a single source of truth, these unique markers are deployed across the full value chain to generate actionable and trustworthy insights in real time. It is best known for safeguarding the majority of the world’s banknotes.

Philippe Amon, chairman and CEO of SICPA SA, added: “We are pleased to see the continued expansion of SICPA’s presence in the region through 7I Holding. This new partnership between 7I Holding and e7 Group further strengthens that position and reflects our shared commitment to delivering trusted technologies that support governments worldwide in safeguarding revenues, protecting citizens, and enabling sustainable growth.”

Esteban Gómez Nadal, Chief Executive Office of e7 Group, said: “Partnering with 7I Holding allows us to accelerate innovation and expand our global reach across the full spectrum of identity and secure solutions. This collaboration not only secures a significant share of our upcoming tax stamp capacity but also opens new markets and drives the co-development of new, innovative technologies that will meet the evolving needs of governments globally.”