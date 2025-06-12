Abu Dhabi’s Khazna to build Blackwell-ready data halls for NVIDIA across MEA

Following in the footsteps of the announcement last month during President Donald Trump’s official visit that a mega 5 GW UAE-US AI campus will be built in the UAE , Khazna Data Centres (Khazna) said on Wednesday that it is collaborating with NVIDIA to build AI factories in the MEA region.

NVIDIA has certified the design of Khazna’s next-generation facilities to support the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. Khazna’s ongoing and upcoming infrastructure developments will feature NVIDIA-ready blueprints as standard, ensuring full compatibility with the latest GPU-accelerated workloads.

The Abu Dhabi-based Khazna, majority-owned by G42 with MGX and Silver Lake as new minority shareholders, is a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centres, commented: “The world is entering a new era of AI-driven innovation, and the UAE is uniquely positioned to lead. Our work with NVIDIA represents a bold step forward in delivering high-performance, future-ready infrastructure at an unprecedented scale. It reinforces our support for the UAE’s ambitions to become a global AI leader.”

Khazna will design the majority of its future data halls with capacities of up to 50 MW, developing individual AI clusters of up to 250 MW. With many of these data halls situated in the planned UAE-US AI campus, this will place the UAE among the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure hubs.

Khazna is also expanding rapidly across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, with plans to scale up to 1 GW of capacity in countries such as France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye, and Kenya.