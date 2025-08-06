AD Ports Group, MBME Group sign framework agreement to explore fintech and TradeTech solutions

AD Ports Group and MBME Group have signed a framework agreement to jointly explore the development of financial technology and digital trade solutions, with an initial focus on areas including goods tracing, digital payments, compliance, e-signatures, onboarding systems, and whistleblowing platforms.

The agreement will see the two entities assess fintech and TradeTech solutions for both local and international markets, to strengthen AD Ports Group’s global trade and logistics operations and advance MBME’s financial technology services.

Mohamed Jamal-Eddine, Group Chief Digital & Transformation Officer at AD Ports Group, said: “The signing of this framework agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to driving digital transformation across the trade and logistics sectors. We will explore opportunities to integrate MBME Group’s fintech expertise with AD Ports Group’s TradeTech platforms and global reach, to unlock new efficiencies and deliver impactful solutions that redefine industry standards and support sustainable growth.”

MBME Group, a UAE-based technology service provider, operates more than 4,000 smart touchpoints and serves over 3.2 million customers through its fintech ecosystem, which includes MBME Pay and MBME Wow Pay.

Abdelhadi Mohamed, Managing Director and Group CEO of MBME Group, said: “This partnership demonstrates MBME Group’s commitment to advancing financial technology and delivering transformative solutions that empower businesses and communities. By joining forces with AD Ports Group, one of the Middle East’s most innovative integrated trade, transport, and logistics groups, we are uniquely positioned to create innovative fintech services that not only enhance operational efficiency, but also contribute to the UAE’s leadership in global markets.”

The collaboration will also examine digital tools already deployed by AD Ports Group, including unified traceability systems designed to verify characteristics such as country of origin, shipment validation, movement paths, ESG reporting data, and customs and tax documentation.