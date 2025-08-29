AI in 2025: Retail leads in success, healthcare struggles, banking takes cautious path

Retailers are achieving the strongest results from artificial intelligence, with 96 per cent of AI deployments meeting or exceeding expectations, according to new research from Lenovo and IDC.

The finding outpaces other industries, highlighting sharp contrasts in how sectors are approaching AI adoption.

The CIO Playbook 2025, which surveyed 620 IT leaders across Europe and the Middle East, shows widely different strategies and outcomes in Healthcare, Retail, and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).

BFSI: Cautious but effective

The BFSI sector stands out for its careful approach, with only 7 per cent of organisations adopting AI so far and just 38 per cent of AI budgets allocated to Generative AI in 2025 – the lowest of any sector.

But this caution appears to pay off: 33 per cent of BFSI firms reported their AI projects exceeded expectations, suggesting deployments are highly targeted to specific needs.

Retail: High satisfaction, measured spending

In Retail, 61 per cent of organisations remain in the pilot phase, and projected spending growth (97 per cent) is below average.

Yet the sector reports exceptional results: 96 per cent of AI deployments to date met or exceeded expectations, the highest satisfaction rate of any industry surveyed.

Healthcare: Rapid investment, uneven returns

Healthcare is moving fastest, with a planned 169 per cent increase in AI spending in 2025, the largest across all industries. But adoption remains low and performance mixed: the sector recorded the highest proportion of AI deployments falling short of expectations.

Lenovo suggests the industry may require stronger strategies and external support to translate spending into successful outcomes.

No one-size-fits-all approach for AI

Simone Larsson, Head of Enterprise AI, Lenovo, said: “These findings confirm that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to AI. Whether businesses are looking to take a bold leap with AI, or a more measured step-by-step approach, every industry faces unique challenges and opportunities.

“Regardless of these factors, identification of business challenges and opportunity areas followed by the development of a robust plan provides a foundation on which to build a successful AI deployment.”

The CIO Playbook 2025 is designed to help IT leaders benchmark their progress and learn from peers across geographies. It offers insights on AI strategy, infrastructure, and transformation priorities for the year ahead and beyond.