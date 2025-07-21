AI in fintech market set to surpass $79bn by 2030 as adoption surges

As financial institutions race to automate and optimise operations, AI adoption continues to grow, fueling strong market forecasts for the coming years. According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, the AI in fintech market is projected to more than double in value and surpass $79 billion by 2030.

Fintech companies are increasingly turning to AI solutions to enhance speed, security, and personalisation in a competitive market. Artificial intelligence is helping to make processes faster and more cost-effective by spotting fraud, improving lending decisions, and offering more tailored banking services.

With customer expectations rising and cyber threats evolving, AI has shifted from being a helpful tool to a necessity in fintech.

The Statista and Research and Markets data show that just two years ago, the AI in fintech market was valued at $22.5 billion. Since then, it has grown by nearly 45 per cent and is projected to reach $32.2 billion in 2025.

With tech companies increasingly adopting AI to improve workflows and services, the market is expected to grow by another $6 billion in 2026 and $8 billion in 2027, reaching more than $46 billion by 2027.

Research and Markets further projects that global fintech market value will continue growing by an average of $10 billion per year, ultimately surpassing $79 billion by 2030. This marks a staggering 145 per cent increase in just five years, a growth rate 50 per cent higher than the projected five-year growth of the autonomous and sensor technology market and 40 per cent more than the expected growth of the computer vision segment during the same period.

Beyond transforming internal operations, AI is also driving the overall growth of the fintech industry. According to a Statista Market Insights survey, the fintech industry is on track to reach more than $120 billion in value this year, a 16 per cent increase from last year and a 200 per cent jump since 2022.

With AI automating tasks, enhancing security, and enabling smarter, faster, and more personalised financial solutions at scale, the market revenue is expected to grow by another 17 per cent, reaching over $141 billion by 2028.