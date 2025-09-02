AI in the UAE: Cisco reveals 10 trends transforming customer experience

UAE business are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to help enhance customer services, with benefits ranging from AI chatbots to tech-powered quality control.

As the customer experience landscape rapidly evolves, Cisco has unveiled how organisations in the UAE and worldwide are using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver proactive, personalised and efficient support across industries.

AI has moved far beyond being a buzzword, setting new industry benchmarks in customer engagement and service delivery.

AI in the UAE

Businesses are now transforming contact centres from reactive hubs into predictive engines that streamline operations and strengthen customer loyalty.

Ahmad Zureiki, Director of Collaboration Business, Cisco Middle East and Africa, said: “AI is reshaping every touchpoint of customer service, delivering faster resolutions, deeper personalisation, and scalable business impact.

“True digital success lies in blending cutting-edge technology with secure, compliant practices to create trust and value for customers.

“Cisco’s AI-powered solutions seamlessly integrate real-time data and automation, empowering businesses to deliver proactive, personalised interactions that build trust and drive lasting customer loyalty.”

Ten AI trends reshaping customer service in the UAE

Cisco highlighted ten priority trends where AI is transforming customer experience:

Conversational virtual agents: Chatbots with natural language processing (NLP) resolve routine issues quickly while escalating complex cases AI-powered agent assistance: Suggests responses, summarises interactions, and analyses sentiment to improve first-contact resolution Dynamic call routing: Matches customers with the most suitable agent based on history, needs, and real-time factors Speech analytics and sentiment analysis: Detects customer emotions during calls to improve engagement and training Automated call transcription: Creates searchable, compliant records and streamlines post-call documentation Predictive analytics: Anticipates behaviour, enabling proactive outreach and tailored product recommendations Workforce optimisation: Forecasts demand to balance staffing, reducing wait times and boosting employee satisfaction Holistic data aggregation: Consolidates chat, email, voice, and social data into 360-degree customer profiles Custom AI through open integration: Allows integration with CRM and industry-specific tools for seamless omnichannel service AI-enhanced quality management: Analyses interactions for compliance, performance and emerging issues

While AI adoption brings efficiency and enhanced customer experience, Cisco stressed the need to address data privacy and security challenges, given AI’s reliance on sensitive customer information.