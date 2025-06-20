Amazon to invest $233mn this year in India to expand operations

Amazon will invest nearly US$233 million in India this year to expand its operations, enhancing its infrastructure, technology and delivery capabilities. A portion of the investment will also be allocated towards employee well-being and benefits.

The investment aims to support network expansion and upgrades for faster and more reliable deliveries through new tools and technology. For employees, Amazon is starting several initiatives, including creating air-conditioned rest areas for delivery workers, providing financial education, offering scholarships for associates’ children, and ensuring healthcare assistance for truck drivers.

This new investment builds on Amazon’s existing investments in creating an operations network that helps the company deliver to all serviceable postal codes across India.

Abhinav Singh, VP-Operations, Amazon India and Australia, commented: “For over a decade now in India, we have been focused on building the best-in-class logistics infrastructure – designed to deliver with safety, speed, scale, and reliability for our customers across the country. These latest investments reflect our commitment to continually expand and upgrade our operations across our fulfilment, sortation, and delivery network.

“By strengthening our infrastructure capabilities, enhancing processing capacity, and implementing state-of-the-art technology, we’re positioning Amazon to better serve customers throughout India while supporting our employees, associates and partners who are the heart of it all.”

Amazon India will continue to enhance on-road safety by using the latest technologies to alert delivery associates and partners about unsafe speeds and encourage rest breaks. The company is investing in tools that measure route complexity and ensure equitable distribution of delivery routes, while allowing adequate time for each delivery.

Amazon is also streamlining driver onboarding processes and enhancing the Driver app for better earnings transparency and benefit information. Delivery workflows are being simplified by making the app more self-guided, improving navigation for unstructured addresses, and reducing cognitive load with photo and video-based item verification.

A new ‘Helmet Adherence Application’ has been introduced, which will protect delivery associates and partners by verifying proper helmet use before trips begin.