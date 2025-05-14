Aramex expands Sprinklr partnership for AI-powered customer experience globally

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises, announced an expanded partnership with Aramex, a global leader in logistics and transportation.

The two are partnering to revolutionise digital customer experience for Aramex customers across more than 65 countries.

65+ countries. Billions of touchpoints. One powerful CX strategy.



Sprinklr + @Aramex are expanding our partnership to deliver seamless, AI-powered support — everywhere customers are.



The collaboration marks a significant step in the logistics company’s commitment to delivering seamless, AI-driven customer interactions at scale, through leveraging Sprinklr’s Case Management, Sprinklr Voice, and Conversational AI.

Francoise Russo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aramex, said that as e-commerce reshapes customer expectations, the need for instant, personalised service across digital channels has never been greater.

“We are evolving beyond legacy systems to embrace AI-driven customer engagement. As a key partner in this transformation, Sprinklr is helping us scale seamless, real-time interactions while boosting operational efficiency,” he said.

Amjad Al Sabbah, Group Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at Sprinklr, said the company is excited to be part of Aramex’s transformative journey.

“We look forward to continuing our success with our outstanding teams and building on the momentum we’ve gained in the region and the world,” he said.

Since 2022, Aramex has modernised its customer experience with Sprinklr Service by leveraging AI-driven automation and a WhatsApp integration to enhance efficiency, improve last-mile delivery and provide always-on customer support at scale.