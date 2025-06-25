Borouge and Honeywell to build AI-driven control room at Al Ruwais

Borouge, UAE’s leading petrochemicals company, is collaborating with Charlotte, NC-based Honeywell to deliver the first AI-driven control room for a petrochemicals company that is designed for full-scale, real-time operation.

The two companies will deploy a proof-of-concept technology to enhance Borouge’s operations across its Ruwais facilities in the UAE. They will bring their expertise in process technology and autonomous control capabilities to identify new opportunities to deploy Agentic AI solutions and advanced machine learning algorithms.

Strategic tech alliance with Honeywell

The project is a key part of Borouge’s AI, Digitalisation and Technology (AIDT) programme, which is projected to generate US$575 million in value this year. In 2024, the company’s diverse portfolio of over 200 AIDT initiatives – spanning operations, health and safety, sales, sustainability, and product innovation – generated US$573 million in value.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, commented: “Borouge’s AI, Digitalisation, and Technology transformation programme is setting new standards in operations, innovation and business performance. By collaborating with global AI leaders such as Honeywell, we are accelerating growth, driving efficiency, and enhancing shareholder value. This project further strengthens Borouge’s competitive edge as we continue to deliver on our ambitious AIDT roadmap.”

George Bou Mitri, President of Honeywell Industrial Automation in the region, added: “Our collaboration with Borouge is a clear example of how joint efforts can accelerate innovation across industry. By integrating AI and automation technologies into core operations, we are helping unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and performance. This agreement shows how advanced technologies, applied with purpose, can reshape industrial operations at scale.”

Autonomous operations will enable Borouge to optimise production, reduce energy use, and enhance safety while reducing costs at what will be the single largest petrochemical site in the world.

Founded in 1998 through a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge operates a polyolefins complex in Al Ruwais Industrial City, which is one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes. ADNOC owns a majority 54 per cent stake in the company.