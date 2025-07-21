botim unveils new brand identity, user interface to expand fintech services

botim , Astra Tech’s flagship fintech-first platform in the MENA region, has launched a refreshed brand identity and upgraded user interface as it seeks to expand its global user base of over 150 million.

Initially built as a VoIP platform, botim has grown into a fintech-first, AI-native app by integrating financial features aimed at supporting its evolving user community.

From January to May 2025, the platform recorded a 50 per cent increase in monthly active wallet users.

The updated interface is designed to be faster and more intuitive, with a structure intended to simplify user interaction with its main services including payments, transfers, lending, and calling.

Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Board Member at Astra Tech and CEO of botim, said: “botim has always been a trusted platform for meaningful connection but is much more. With this update, we’re reinforcing our position as a fintech-first platform, built on a foundation of secure VoIP, and designed with simplicity at its core. We’ve streamlined the experience to meet the needs of a growing user base that expects more not just from communication, but from the way they interact and manage their financial services as well.”

The launch comes as the UAE’s population reaches an all-time high of 11.22 million in 2025, according to Worldometer.

botim is positioning itself as a platform for this growing community, combining communication and financial tools in a single solution.

The app’s evolution from a local service to a globally scalable product reflects growing demand for embedded financial services such as peer-to-peer transfers and lending. These services aim to support everyday financial needs of users regardless of location.

botim’s AI-native base supports features including real-time translation, smart call filters, and an interactive in-app chatbot. These tools are intended to support the needs of a multilingual user base.

The redesigned interface is built around real user behaviour, allowing users to carry out actions such as payments, transfers, lending, and calling.

Navigation has been restructured, with services segmented clearly to support ease of access for mobile-first users.

The app is designed to adapt to different user profiles, from first-time users to VIPs. Financial tools can now be accessed directly within chat with one click. Enhancements in call quality and the AI chatbot are also part of the update.

The new design offers greater responsiveness and clarity, structured to meet the needs of a growing, digital-first audience.

This marks the beginning of a broader brand shift for botim. The platform plans to introduce a more integrated identity across its financial services, moving towards a connected fintech-first ecosystem.