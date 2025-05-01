Careem launches budget-friendly ‘Meals:On’ in Abu Dhabi

Dubai super app Careem announced the launch of ‘Meals:On’ in Abu Dhabi – a new food feature designed to simplify solo food orders and make high-quality meal deals more affordable for customers ordering alone.

Ordering a solo meal often feels expensive, with a lack of reasonably priced meal bundles.

‘Meals:On’ addresses this by offering a curated selection of complete, high-quality meal deals from top local and international restaurants, all priced under AED29.

Most meals include a main dish, side salad, and drink and can be found in a dedicated section on Careem Food for easy one-tap ordering, the company said.

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Careem Food, said the purpose is to simplify life in the region, and with this launch the company is doing just that for solo diners.

“Whether it’s lunch during a busy workday or a quick dinner after hours, customers often feel overwhelmed by the choices and feel like they’re paying too much for each meal. Meals:On eliminates that friction by making high-quality, affordable meals available with minimal effort,” he said.

Imad El Fay, VP of Growth at Kitopi, said the firm is excited to partner with Careem on the launch of ‘Meals:On’ to make it easier and more affordable for customers to enjoy great food, especially when ordering for one person.

Meals:On boasts a number of popular Abu Dhabi restaurants, including Wagamama, Wingstop, Just Burger, Zaatar w Zeit, Barbar, Papa Johns, Right Bite, Sushi Do, Costa and Allo Beirut.

Careem Plus members also enjoy free delivery on Meals:On orders, even if the order value is below AED30 – a benefit designed specifically for solo meal purchases, the company said.

The company’s data indicates that over 64 per cent of Careem Food customers in the UAE typically order for one during lunch hours.

‘Meals:On’ is meant to cater to that majority, drawing inspiration from Munch:On, the solo-meal platform Careem acquired in 2022, the company said.

Following its Abu Dhabi debut, ‘Meals:On’ will roll out in Dubai in the coming weeks and expand to include options for two or more people, meal plans, meal scheduling, and bundles for small groups.