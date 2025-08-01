Digital Dubai launches world’s first AI-powered virtual ‘Emirati family’

Digital Dubai has launched the first virtual ‘Emirati Family’ created using artificial intelligence.

The move is part of the entity’s efforts to enhance digital quality of life and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital transformation.

The initiative serves as a platform for delivering government messages in a relatable, engaging, and accessible manner to all segments of society.

— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 31, 2025

The AI-powered family represents Emirati society and reflects its values and aspirations whilst supporting Dubai’s vision of a smarter, more sustainable future.

Digital Dubai’s AI Girl

Digital Dubai introduced the project by unveiling the first member of the virtual family, ‘The Girl’, who made her debut in a short video shared across social media platforms.

The character appears dressed in traditional Emirati attire with a modern twist and is designed to be warm and approachable, particularly for children and families, encouraging dialogue around technology, AI, and digital services.

As part of efforts to encourage community participation, the character invited the public to help select her name from three options: ‘Dubai’, ‘Mira’, or ‘Latifa’, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The project will soon introduce additional members of the virtual family, including the father, mother, and brother, forming a complete digital representation of an Emirati household.

Powered by AI and advanced data technologies, the family will deliver engaging and educational messages about Dubai’s digital services in a light and relatable manner for all segments of society.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness of Dubai’s advanced digital services by promoting the concept of digital life through an interactive, human-centred approach.

The project is designed to engage people of all ages, cultures, nationalities, and languages through virtual characters inspired by Emirati identity and cultural values.

Aligned with Digital Dubai’s vision, the initiative supports the development of modern, AI-powered communication tools that reflect Emirati values whilst engaging new generations in their preferred digital language and style.

Digital Dubai envisions these virtual characters as a relatable voice and an engaging bridge to raise awareness of digital services in an amusing, interactive, and meaningful way.

The initiative supports Digital Dubai’s broader goals of building a future where digital innovation enhances quality of life, promotes human well-being, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in all aspects of digital living – including methods of community engagement, the statement concluded.