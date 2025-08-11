Dubai opens applications for AI accelerator to transform government services

Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) has opened applications for the second cycle of its “Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator” programme, offering global tech innovators and AI companies the opportunity to develop and deploy cutting-edge solutions in partnership with more than 20 government entities.

Launched in collaboration with Dubai Future Accelerators, part of the Dubai Future Foundation, the initiative is a core pillar of the ‘Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence’, which aims to position the UAE city as the world’s largest hub for AI-driven innovation across all key sectors.

The programme targets four priority areas:

Enhancing personalisation and efficiency in existing services

Creating entirely new AI-powered solutions for previously unsolved challenges

Boosting operational efficiency within everyday government processes

Expanding accessibility to make services available to all segments of society

AI in Dubai

Selected companies will gain direct access to senior decision-makers, receive mentorship from AI and industry experts, and work hands-on with government teams to pilot their solutions.

Crucially, DCAI takes no equity stake, ensuring participants retain full ownership of their innovations.

Participants will be invited to the emirate for an intensive eight-week residency from October 6 to November 28, 2025, with fully sponsored accommodation and travel.

This allows teams to focus entirely on building and implementing their projects in a live government environment.

The first cycle of the accelerator attracted 615 AI companies from 55 countries, resulting in 183 AI use cases, with 75 already piloted.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said: “The Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator programme is designed to spark innovative uses of AI, helping government entities position Dubai among the world’s top cities for delivering agile, AI-powered public services defined by speed, quality, and efficiency.

“Our goal is to create seamless, intelligent experiences that save time and effort while enhancing quality of life, all in service of making Dubai the happiest city in the world.”

Applications are open until 28 August 2025. AI companies can register via the DCAI website for a chance to collaborate on shaping the future of public services in the emirate.