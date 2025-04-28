Dubai’s dubizzle launches new ‘Sell with AI’ feature

Dubai-based online marketplace dubizzle has introduced “Sell with AI,” a new artificial intelligence tool designed to enhance the user experience on its platform.

The launch aligns with the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to establish Dubai as a global leader in AI innovation.

dubizzle launches AI tool supporting Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda

The initiative supports the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33,’ introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to accelerate innovation, digital transformation, and economic growth.

“At dubizzle, our mission is to continually elevate the experience for our users, keeping innovation at our core by leveraging the use of the latest tech and AI solutions, build products and features that address key pain points. Our new AI-based posting experience not only automates the ad creation process, but it also simplifies the interactions on our platform, setting a new standard for efficiency and quality,” Haider Khan, CEO of dubizzle and Dubizzle Group MENA and Board Member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy said.

“This tool allows us to empower our users—whether individuals or businesses—with a seamless, highly intuitive experience, ensuring they can reach their audience faster and more effectively. We are proud to take this next step in our journey to making dubizzle the most trusted and efficient marketplace in the region,” Khan added.

The new feature came during Dubai’s AI Week and represents dubizzle’s commitment to using advanced technology to improve convenience, trust, and efficiency across what it describes as the UAE’s most trusted online marketplace.