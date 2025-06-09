e& UAE sets world record with 600Mbps uplink on live 5G network

e& UAE has set a world-record uplink speed of 600Mbps on a live 5G network, solidifying the UAE’s leadership in next-generation connectivity.

The record was set using FR1 band aggregation at 2100MHz and C-band, along with Uplink 3Tx (three transmit antennas), and tested on a commercial Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) device.

The setup is fully compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standards, a key foundation of the 5G-Advanced technology roadmap.

e& UAE sets 5G network speed world record

Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, Vice President/Fixed Access Network at e& UAE, said: “e& UAE’s world-record 600Mbps uplink speed is a strategic move forward, stimulating the global tech landscape with a new era of hyper-fast, uplink-driven digital innovation.

“This isn’t just a technological breakthrough, it’s a launchpad for businesses and individuals to reshape the digital world, cementing the UAE as a global tech leader.”

Why Uplink Speed Matters More Than Ever

While much of the early 5G focus has been on download speeds, uplink capacity is increasingly critical for modern digital applications. The 600Mbps uplink milestone opens the door to a new generation of uplink-heavy use cases, from real-time drone surveillance and smart city video analytics, to immersive cloud-hosted AR/VR, and instant 8K video uploads for content creators.

Enterprises will benefit from real-time data uploads from smart factories, logistics hubs, and IoT networks—fueling AI-driven automation and predictive analytics.

Content creators can instantly stream or upload ultra-HD videos to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

Gamers will enjoy lag-free cloud gaming, and smart homes will operate more seamlessly with rapid uploads of IoT data and high-def video.

Virtual event hosts and user-generated AR experiences will become more interactive, responsive, and engaging.

Built on the latest 3GPP Release 17, this deployment integrates enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), showcasing how 5G-Advanced is evolving to meet the demands of a fully connected world.

With this achievement, e& UAE has set a global benchmark for uplink performance in the FR1 spectrum, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in real-world 5G deployments.