Eight Sleep raises $100 million to boost AI sleep tech, medical expansion

Sleep-technology company Eight Sleep said on Tuesday it has secured $100 million in new funding to advance artificial-intelligence features for its products, move into medical applications and expand globally, including into China.

The funding round included HSG, Valor Equity Partners, Atreides, Founders Fund, Y Combinator and high-profile investors such as Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc and McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown.

Eight Sleep, founded in New York in 2014, makes “sleep-fitness” products including its flagship Pod system, which adjusts temperature and monitors biometric data to improve rest and recovery. The company said it has sold more than $500 million worth of Pods, grown revenue tenfold since launch and collected data from over one billion hours of sleep across customers in more than 30 countries.

Chief executive and co-founder Matteo Franceschetti said the fresh capital will accelerate development of an AI “Sleep Agent” designed to predict and optimise a user’s nightly rest by simulating digital twins of their physiology. The system will automatically adjust variables such as temperature, elevation and bedtime routines in real time.

“This new funding enables us to accelerate the deployment of AI for sleep optimisation, expand into medical applications like menopausal sleep and sleep apnoea, and bring our technology to millions of people around the world,” Franceschetti said in a statement.

The company plans to seek US Food and Drug Administration approval for certain medical uses. It has already launched a “Hot Flash Mode” to relieve menopause-related symptoms and aims to develop interventions for sleep apnoea using its contactless biometric monitoring.

Eight Sleep said it will use part of the funding to enter China and further build its international presence, which already includes markets such as Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.