EXCLUSIVE: Gaming industry faces risk of ‘burning out’ without Saudi-style infrastructure, says ESL FACEIT CEO

In the rapidly evolving world of competitive gaming, few moves have been as strategically significant as ESL FACEIT Group’s establishment of operations in Saudi Arabia. As the esports industry grapples with sustainability challenges and seeks new growth markets, the Kingdom has emerged as a leader actively shaping the future of esports.

“Saudi Arabia has moved beyond participating in the industry, it is actively shaping and leading its future,” said Niccolo Maisto, CEO of ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business. “EFG’s presence in Saudi Arabia is both a reflection of this momentum and a catalyst for further growth.”

Building a global gaming hub

The Kingdom’s approach is in contrast to the gaming industry’s boom-bust cycles, with investments focused on long-term ecosystem development rather than a short-term spectacle.

EFG, formed through the merger of ESL and FACEIT under Saudi Arabia’s Savy Games Group, has established a regional headquarters and broadcast hub in the Kingdom as part of this strategy.

“Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most influential players in the gaming and esports industry, driven by its rapid growth and significant investments in community development and education,” Maisto said. The Kingdom’s National Games & Esports Strategy targets 39,000 new jobs and a SAR 50 billion ($13.3 billion) GDP contribution by 2030.

While other markets have focused on individual tournaments or team acquisitions, Saudi is building a foundational infrastructure for the sector. EFG is localising platforms like FACEIT and Mobalytics for Arabic-speaking audiences, hosting domestic competitions and recruiting extensively across functions to establish what Maisto calls a “meaningful long-term presence.”

“We’re not just delivering world-class experiences, we’re contributing to the transformative vision of the Kingdom,” Maisto said. “Our efforts align well with its broader goals of economic diversification and youth empowerment, helping to build a sustainable ecosystem that nurtures talent, inspires innovation, and positions the Kingdom as a global hub for gaming and esports.”

The strategy addresses persistent challenges in the esports industry, where unsustainable growth models have led to high-profile failures. “The biggest risk over the next five years is failing to build sustainable sports ecosystems,” Maisto warned. “Without long-term support for players, teams and tournament organisers, we risk burning out the very foundation of the scene.”

The acquisition of ESL and FACEIT by Savvy Games Group, under the Public Investment Fund (PIF), valued the combined entity at over $1 billion and marked what industry observers consider a watershed moment for esports legitimacy.

“It underscored the growing recognition of esports as a mainstream form of entertainment and a key driver of cultural and economic growth globally,” Maisto said of the transaction, which he led from the FACEIT side.

Traditional media and investors have historically viewed esports as a niche market focused on tournament prize pools and viewership metrics. Maisto disputes this characterisation, “In reality, esports is a thriving, multifaceted ecosystem, encompassing content creation, digital communities, live events, and cultural influence.”

With 640 million fans worldwide, the sector presents opportunities for sustained engagement that extend beyond competition formats, according to industry data.

Geopolitical implications

Saudi Arabia’s systematic approach to esports development is reshaping global industry dynamics, with the Kingdom moving from participant to agenda-setter. EFG’s regional operations support both localised content creation and international events like the Esports World Cup, creating pathways for Saudi talent to compete globally while positioning the Kingdom as a convergence point for international publishers and brands.

“By investing heavily in infrastructure, talent development and international events through initiatives like Vision 2030 and a dedicated national gaming and esports strategy, Saudi Arabia has moved beyond participating in the industry, it is actively shaping and leading its future,” Maisto said.

The company is exploring opportunities to develop Saudi-born esports intellectual property, building on the success of localised tournaments like the ESL Saudi Challenge. “Saudi Arabia is already home to some of the most passionate gamers and talented players in the world, so it’s only natural for us to explore ways to develop esports initiatives that are born from this vibrant community,” Maisto explained.

For investors considering esports exposure, Maisto asserts the sector’s infrastructure requirements and long-term growth trajectory. “The truth is, esports isn’t a short-term play, it’s an infrastructure- and IP-driven industry with the potential to become one of the defining pillars of global entertainment,” he said. “Those who recognise this transformation and invest with a long-term view are already seeing the upside.”

“Esports won’t thrive on hype alone. We need to build systems that support lasting careers, thriving communities, and business models that work for everyone in the ecosystem,” Maisto concluded.