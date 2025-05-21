EXCLUSIVE: Synology eyes Middle East as key growth market in global expansion strategy, reveals plans for Dubai office

Synology, traditionally known as a network-attached storage (NAS) vendor, is pivoting toward becoming a comprehensive solution provider with the Middle East emerging as one of its fastest-growing markets, according to Joanne Weng, the company’s Director of International Business.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business on the sidelines of the global tech exhibition Computex 2025 in Taipei, Weng outlined the company’s strategic shift from hardware provider to end-to-end solutions architect, focusing on four core areas: storage, backup solutions, surveillance, and productivity.

“A lot of people know us still as a NAS vendor, but we’re expanding more into solutions,” Weng said.

“We are really focusing on four core solutions… and our goal for the future is to continue this expansion.”

The company currently holds approximately 70 per cent global market share in the NAS space against competitors, providing what Weng described as “a very good foundation” for their broader ambitions in enterprise solutions.

Middle East growth potential

Weng specifically identified the Middle East as a standout growth region for Synology, explaining that the company only began seriously investing resources in the region “in the very recent years.”

“The Middle East is definitely one of the top growth markets,” she said. “We didn’t really start focusing on the Middle East until very recently. With us investing a bit more into the market, putting more focus, having our main people present, we are already getting tons of inquiries and requirements.”

Dubai, in particular, was singled out as a technological hub within the region. “Dubai is a very high-tech city. It grows faster than a lot of other cities and really follows the trends,” Weng affirmed.

While Synology currently operates through distributors in the UAE rather than maintaining a direct office presence, establishing a Dubai office remains “definitely always the goal,” she revealed.

New enterprise solutions

At Computex 2025, Synology is showcasing several new enterprise-focused products, including an active-active dual controller model that represents the company’s first venture high-availability storage.

“That model enables us to reach even more enterprise customers,” she explained. “Any customer that wants high-availability services, Synology can be positioned right there, whereas previously we were more limited.”

The company is also expanding its surveillance offerings beyond add-on solutions to include dedicated network video recorder (NVR) products and AI-powered systems, creating what Weng described as a “full solution ready from head to toe.”

Distribution strategy

Synology’s international expansion relies heavily on local distribution partners who handle imports, logistics, and connections with resellers.

These distributors often represent the company in markets where the company lacks a direct presence.

“With distributors, they’re our local presence. In a way, they’re our local representative,” she said. “They assist us with imports, logistics, and help us connect with local resellers.”

However, the company recognises challenges in scaling internationally, with Weng citing the need to establish a stronger network of technically proficient channel partners as a top priority, particularly in the Middle East.

“The biggest challenge for us at the moment is to be able to have our solution available in the mindset of systems integrators throughout our channel partners,” she said. “Recruiting, especially in the Middle East, is one top priority.”

Looking ahead five years, Weng envisions Synology becoming a comprehensive “head to toe” solutions provider that can deliver complete technology stacks to clients.

“Our goal is to be a vendor that can provide head to toe total solutions – a one-stop vendor that you talk to that can deliver everything for you,” she explained.

The company is also exploring how to integrate artificial intelligence both into its products and internal operations. “How can AI assist us to be a better company?” she reflected.

Even not just on the product, but internally, we are trying to integrate more AI into our team to make sure that we can improve as a company to serve better.”

While Synology has begun its Middle Eastern expansion with GCC countries, Weng confirmed the company also has “some smaller market in other segments of the Middle East,” suggesting broader regional ambitions.

“Synology is there in the market. We’re always available. Although we don’t have a local presence yet, the solution is ready for people in the Middle East to enjoy,” she concluded.