EXCLUSIVE: UAE to deliver Lunar Gateway Airlock, astronaut to join Artemis Mission by 2030

The United Arab Emirates will provide the airlock module for NASA’s Lunar Gateway – a Moon-orbiting space station central to future Artemis missions – and send an Emirati astronaut to join the mission in 2030.

Speaking to Arabian Business on the sidelines of the inaugural GITEX EUROPE in Berlin, Hazza Al Mansouri, the UAE’s first astronaut, said that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will develop the Gateway’s Crew and Science Airlock in collaboration with NASA – the country’s most significant hardware contribution to space exploration to date.

“We are part of the Gateway programme. With our partnership with NASA and the international partners, we’re going to build the airlock,” said Al Mansouri. “The UAE will deliver the airlock to NASA in 2030, and at that time, we expect to launch an astronaut as part of that mission.”

The Lunar Gateway is a small, crewed space station that will orbit the Moon and support long-term lunar exploration under NASA’s Artemis programme. It will act as a staging point for astronauts travelling to and from the lunar surface and, in the future, possibly Mars. The airlock will be a crucial component, enabling astronauts to conduct spacewalks and science experiments outside the station.

The UAE’s contribution was formalised in last year through a landmark deal between the UAE Space Agency and NASA. The pact also grants a future Emirati astronaut a seat on an Artemis mission – a first for any Arab nation.

Nora Al Matrooshi, the first Arab woman selected as an astronaut, also emphasised the increasing scope of the UAE’s space ambitions during GITEX EUROPE.

“Whether it’s a mission to the ISS, the Moon, or Mars, the UAE astronauts are being trained and will be ready,” she told Arabian Business.

Both astronauts highlighted how MBRSC is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence to analyse satellite imagery – supporting everything from urban planning and agriculture to disaster response in regions around the world.

Their presence in Berlin underscores the growing global footprint of the UAE’s space and tech sectors. GITEX, Dubai’s flagship technology exhibition, has now launched its European edition after expansions into Africa and Asia.

“Taking GITEX all around the world makes it easier to reach more people,” said Al Matrooshi. “The UAE is the future. [It] is the hub for AI – and now, our impact is going global.”