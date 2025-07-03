flydubai partners with emaratech to launch new smart gates

The new smart gates will be accessed by the Dubai-based carrier’s pilots and cabin crew as part of its commitment to innovation and investing in technologies.

“We are pleased to have partnered with emaratech to implement this innovative solution for our pilots and cabin crew. We always look for opportunities to harness the latest technologies that support our growth and operational efficiencies and with the introduction of these biometric smart gates, this marks another step towards fostering a more seamless, punctual and secure operation as we future-proof our systems,” Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai said.

AI-powered immigration for flydubai crew

The smart gates are located at the carrier’s Airport Operations Centre and use biometric technology, AI-driven verification and real-time data integration to streamline immigration processes.

The system provides a faster and more efficient immigration experience for flight operations, supporting the carrier’s operational efficiency during busy travel periods.

“We are proud to partner with flydubai in pioneering a next-generation, paperless immigration experience for their crew members. Through the integration of AI-powered facial recognition technology, our smart gates seamlessly connect with both flydubai’s and immigration’s platforms, enabling real-time validation and a truly frictionless journey,” Thani Alzaffin, Group Chief Executive Officer of emaratech said.

“This initiative reflects emaratech’s continued commitment to redefining border control processes—making them smarter, faster, and more secure. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we are shaping a future where innovation drives convenience and trust at every checkpoint. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with flydubai across future initiatives that further enhance the travel experience for both passengers and crew,” he added.

The carrier continues to invest in technologies that improve the daily experience of its frontline teams. Six smart biometric gates have been installed at the flydubai Airport Operations Centre where the crew report for their flights.

Today, flydubai has created a network of more than 135 destinations served by a fleet of 89 aircraft. The carrier has built a workforce of more than 6,400 employees, more than 1,300 of whom are pilots along with 2,500 cabin crew.