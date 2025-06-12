FUJIFILM opens new Dubai office, technology centre at Expo City

FUJIFILM Middle East and Africa has opened new offices at Expo City Dubai, including a Technology Centre designed to showcase the company’s offerings and provide training across multiple regions.

The Japanese firm announced the move on June 11, 2025, establishing the FUJIFILM Technology Centre (FTC) to support training for employees, business partners, and end-users across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

“We welcome the inauguration of FUJIFILM’s new offices and Technology Centre in Expo City Dubai. This new investment by Japan’s top company in healthcare, imaging and printing reflects the excellent relations between Japan and the UAE as well as the strategic position of the UAE as a global hub for business. I look forward to FUJIFILM’s technologies contributing to better healthcare, promotion of industries and human capacity development,” Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE said.

FUJIFILM expands with Dubai tech hub

The company supplies diagnostic imaging systems to the UAE and plans to launch AI-driven screening centres called NURA in the region.

FUJIFILM operates as a provider of healthcare, imaging and printing technologies. Over five years, the company has doubled its staff numbers across offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

The company recorded performance gains in 2024 and expects double-digit growth this year.

The Technology Centre features FUJIFILM solutions for live demonstrations, allowing visitors to test products and services. The facility will host hands-on training and lectures delivered by professionals in the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco.

“With its technologies used in vital sectors and its commitment to knowledge-sharing, FUJIFILM’s choice of Expo City Dubai for its new offices and Technology Center reinforces the city’s position as a hub for global businesses driving innovative solutions in the UAE and beyond. We are proud to welcome FUJIFILM to our innovation- and sustainability-focused community – an ecosystem where like-minded entities collaborate to drive meaningful progress,” Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo City Dubai added.

The company signed six Memorandums of Understanding with healthcare and medical institutions in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2024.

These partnerships aim to enhance healthcare solutions through digitalisation and improved efficiency.

“Our investment in the new offices and FUJIFILM Technology Center is a powerful enabler for product showcases, including a full-fledged center with hands-on training and lectures delivered by professionals in the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco. We are now also inviting imaging and printing experts to our new Dubai office space to facilitate the exchange of ideas and support the delivery of unrivaled solutions to our customers. The FUJIFILM Technology Center will be invaluable asset in the efforts to leverage our rich heritage of innovation and continue to serve as a benchmark for progress in the region,” Masataka Akiyama, President and CEO of FUJIFILM Europe said.

The company plans to hire staff to support FTC operations and expand its role in knowledge sharing across the region.

FUJIFILM Middle East and Africa operates as part of FUJIFILM Corporation, which has over 90 years of experience in healthcare, photography, graphics, printing, and digital imaging sectors.

“With the opening of our new offices at Dubai Expo City, FUJIFILM is starting the next exciting chapter of our success story in the Middle East. As we look to deepen our contribution to the region’s prosperity and the wellbeing of its people by providing value through innovation and purpose-driven growth, our new space will be a focal point for co-creation, training, new partnerships, and the development of high-tech solutions to help enhance lives and economies,” Michio Kondo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM Middle East and Africa concluded.