G42 to offer nearly 2% of Presight shares to institutional investors

With an eye on being included in the FTSE Emerging Market Index, G42 , the Abu Dhabi technology group that holds majority 70.5 per cent shares in Presight AI, is offering approximately 2 per cent of its stake in the company to qualified institutional investors through an accelerated offering.

This will help broaden and institutionalise Presight’s international investor base as well as increase free float and improve liquidity.

G42 will thus retain around 68.5 per cent ownership in Presight and has committed to a 180-day restriction on selling additional shares.

Ricky Thirion, Group CFO of G42, commented: “Presight is a critical pillar of the G42 ecosystem and a cornerstone of our Intelligence Grid offering. Its strong performance reflects the company’s ability to deliver consistent growth and the calibre of leadership driving it forward.”

G42 is the sole seller in this transaction, with no other shareholders participating.

The offering will commence immediately with final terms expected today (4 September), and settlement expected around 10 September 2025. All proceeds will go to G42, with no impact on Presight’s operations or other shareholders.

The transaction will be open to qualified institutional and other investors in a number of countries. In the United Arab Emirates, the transaction is open only to Professional Investors as defined by SCA and will not be available to the public in the UAE or any other jurisdiction.

First Abu Dhabi Bank and Jefferies are the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with International Securities as Joint Bookrunner.