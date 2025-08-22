Geely launches 11 satellites to boost car navigation and safety worldwide

Geespace, the aerospace unit of Chinese carmaker Geely Holding, has launched 11 new low Earth orbit satellites, expanding a growing network designed to make cars safer, more connected and more precise in how they navigate.

The launch on August 9 brings the company’s operational fleet to 41 satellites. They form part of the Geely Future Mobility Constellation, known as GEESATCOM, which aims to provide ultra-accurate positioning and reliable data links for vehicles on the road.

Geely expands satellite fleet for smarter cars

By the end of 2025, Geespace plans to complete the first phase of the project with 72 satellites, offering global real-time coverage for more than 200 million users. The network is intended to support autonomous driving, connected vehicles and even new forms of transport such as urban air mobility.

Modern vehicles increasingly rely on advanced driver-assistance systems and constant connectivity. Satellite links are designed to fill gaps where mobile networks are weak or unavailable.

For drivers, the technology could mean centimetre-level GPS accuracy, faster over-the-air software updates, uninterrupted infotainment streaming and stronger emergency connectivity in remote or disaster-hit areas.

“In simple terms, your car will be able to find its way with pinpoint accuracy even off-grid, stay connected without mobile coverage and communicate in real time with other vehicles and infrastructure,” Geespace said in a statement.

The latest launch is the fourth wave in Geely’s satellite programme.

In 2022, nine satellites were deployed, giving cars centimetre-level GPS accuracy and enabling vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

A further 11 satellites in February 2024 added remote sensing and navigation features, followed by another 10 in September, expanding coverage to nearly 90 per cent of the globe.

The August launch this year adds 11 more, pushing the network to 41 satellites.

Geespace says the technology will also improve fleet management for logistics and ride-hailing services, while aiding emergency response with reliable links in areas where mobile towers fail.

The project is part of Geely’s wider “Smart Geely 2025” strategy, which includes a push into electrification and digital mobility. In the first half of 2024, the group lifted research and development spending by 18 per cent to RMB 7 billion ($960 million).

Geely will also showcase the system at the World Games in Chengdu next year, where satellites will help coordinate event transport fleets.