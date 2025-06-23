Google contributes nearly $6bn to UAE economy in 2024 report

Google has released its Economic Impact Report for the UAE, revealing the technology giant contributed an estimated AED 21.8 billion to the country’s economy in 2024.

The report, conducted by research agency Public First, examined how Google products including Search, Play, Maps, YouTube and Google Ads supported people, businesses, content creators and developers throughout 2024.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a partner in the UAE’s boundless ambitions. The report reflects our investment in accelerating the country’s ambitious journey towards a diversified, AI-powered economy. Through strategic investments, local partnerships, and our AI-powered tools, we’re bringing substantial economic value and empowering individuals, businesses, and communities in the UAE,” Anthony Nakache, Managing Director for Google in the Middle East & North Africa said.

Google AI assistant Gemini used by 63% of UAE adults in 2024

Google’s “Maharat Min Google” skills initiative has trained over 430,000 individuals in the UAE in digital and AI capabilities since 2018.

The Android and Google Play app ecosystem supported 30,000 jobs in the UAE during 2024, according to the findings.

The report found Google’s services create AED683 per month in consumer benefits for the average person in the UAE.

Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, has been used by 63 per cent of adults in the country, with 90 per cent of users agreeing it helped them become more productive.

Arabic language support proved important, with 71 per cent of users finding Gemini easier to use in Arabic compared to other AI chatbots. Half (50 per cent) of adults in the UAE consider Google Search essential to their daily lives.

Navigation services showed high usage rates, with 89 per cent of adults reporting Google Maps and Waze were useful for avoiding getting lost. Contactless payments through services like GPay or GWallet made life easier for 90 per cent of adults.

The business sector demonstrated high AI adoption, with 91 per cent of UAE businesses reporting use of at least one AI tool in their workflows. Among younger consumers, 73 per cent of 18-24 year olds use Google Search weekly for shopping or browsing products online.

Local business discovery remains important, with 80 per cent of adults using Google Maps or Waze monthly to find businesses.

Review checking behaviour is widespread, with 86 per cent checking Google reviews before visiting venues or businesses at least monthly. Price comparison through Google Search occurs monthly for 94 per cent of adults.

Public sector productivity gains were notable, with 97 per cent of government workers stating Google AI-enabled tools help them be more productive at work.

The Android App Economy generated AED455 million in revenue for UAE-based developers in 2024. YouTube’s creator base expanded, with over 600 channels in the UAE surpassing one million subscribers, representing a 15 per cent year-on-year increase.

Google’s News Initiative has trained more than 20,000 journalists and journalism students across the MENA region, including the UAE.

Public First conducted the research through surveys of 1,110 online adults and 389 business leaders in the UAE. The surveys were carried out in English and Arabic during March 2025, with results weighted by age, gender, education level and region to ensure national representation.

The report combines consumer and business polling, economic modelling, case studies and third-party data to assess Google’s impact across three categories: People, Businesses and Communities.