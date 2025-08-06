Groq and Saudi’s HUMAIN announce day zero launch of OpenAI’s latest models

Groq, the Silicon Valley-based AI company, and HUMAIN, a PIF company and Saudi Arabia’s leading AI services provider, have announced the immediate availability of OpenAI’s two open models on GroqCloud.

This will deliver gpt-oss-120B and gpt-oss-20B with full 128K context, real-time responses, and integrated server-side tools live on Groq’s optimised inference platform from day zero.

OpenAI’s open models are live and already running on Groq. Try gpt-oss-20B and gpt-oss-120B today.



Groq delivers 128K context and built-in tools such as code execution and browser search. For the first time, developers and enterprises can deploy open models backed by OpenAI… — Groq Inc (@GroqInc) August 5, 2025

Groq and HUMAIN launch OpenAI models

Groq is the AI inference platform redefining price performance. Its custom-built LPU and cloud have been specifically designed to run powerful models instantly, reliably, and at the lowest cost per token—without compromise. Over 1.9 million developers trust Groq to build fast and scale smarter.

HUMAIN is owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and is a global AI company delivering full-stack capabilities across four core areas – next-generation data centres, hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms, advanced AI models, including the world’s most advanced Arabic multimodal LLMs, and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

In February this year at LEAP 2025, Saudi Arabia committed US$1.5 billion in funding to Groq for expanded delivery of its advanced LPU-based AI inference infrastructure. The agreement followed the operational excellence Groq demonstrated in building the region’s largest inference cluster in December 2024. Brought online in just eight days, the rapid installation established a critical AI hub to serve surging compute demand globally.

From its data centre in Dammam, Groq is now delivering market-leading AI inference capabilities to customers worldwide through GroqCloud, and the new announcement is another extension of that partnership.

Groq’s global data centre footprint across North America, Europe, and the Middle East ensures reliable, high-performance AI inference. Through GroqCloud, the new open models are now available worldwide with minimal latency.

Groq’s purpose-built stack delivers the lowest cost per token for OpenAI’s new models while maintaining speed and accuracy. For a limited time, tool calls used with OpenAI’s open models will not be charged.

gpt-oss-120B is currently running at 500+ t/s and gpt-oss-20B is currently running at 1000+ t/s on GroqCloud. It is available at $0.15/M input tokens and $0.75/M output tokens.

gpt-oss-20B is available at $0.10/M input tokens and $0.50/M output tokens.

Groq has long supported OpenAI’s open-source efforts, including the large-scale deployment of Whisper. This launch builds on that foundation, bringing their newest models to production with global access and local support through HUMAIN.

Jonathan Ross, CEO of Groq, said: “OpenAI is setting a new high-performance standard in open source models. Groq was built to run models like this – fast and affordably – so developers everywhere can use them from day zero. Working with HUMAIN strengthens local access and support in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, empowering developers in the region to build smarter and faster.”

Tareq Amin, CEO at HUMAIN, added: “Groq delivers the unmatched inference speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency we need to bring cutting-edge AI to the Kingdom. Together, we’re enabling a new wave of Saudi innovation—powered by the best open-source models and the infrastructure to scale them globally. We’re proud to support OpenAI’s leadership in open-source AI.”

To make the most of OpenAI’s new models, Groq is delivering extended context and built-in tools like code execution and web search. Web search helps provide real-time relevant information, while code execution enables reasoning and complex workflows. The platform delivers these capabilities from day zero with a full 128k token context length.