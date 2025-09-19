Intel shares surge to 52-week high as Nvidia decides to invest $5bn in it

Beleaguered chip-maker Intel ’s shares hit a 52-week high in Thursday’s trading after Nvidia announced it was investing US$5 billion in the company’s common stock at a purchase price of $23.28 per share.

The investment is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.

Intel has been struggling to compete with rival chipmakers such as Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Samsung Electronics, and Taiwan’s TSMC, and hasn’t been able to benefit from the artificial intelligence-led rally that most of its competitors have enjoyed over the past few years.

In fact, Intel lost $18.8 billion in 2024, its first annual loss since 1986.

However, things seem to have turned around under the leadership of the new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, who faced criticism from US President Donald Trump. The two had a meeting in Washington, following which an unusual agreement was worked out and Intel agreed to give a 10 per cent stake to the US government.

Thursday’s announcement by Nvidia could just be the lifeline Intel was looking for.

The two companies will collaborate to jointly develop multiple generations of custom data center and PC products that accelerate applications and workloads across hyperscale, enterprise and consumer markets.

They will focus on connecting Nvidia and Intel architectures using Nvidia NVLink – integrating the strengths of Nvidia’s AI and accelerated computing with Intel’s leading CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem to deliver cutting-edge solutions for customers.

For data centers, Intel will build Nvidia-custom x86 CPUs that Nvidia will integrate into its AI infrastructure platforms and offer to the market.

For personal computing, Intel will build and offer to the market x86 system-on-chips (SOCs) that integrate Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets. These new x86 RTX SOCs will power a wide range of PCs that demand integration of world-class CPUs and GPUs.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder and CEO, emphasised that the White House did not have any role to play in the latest transaction.

Huang said: “We thought it was going to be such an incredible investment.

“AI is powering a new industrial revolution and reinventing every layer of the computing stack – from silicon to systems to software. At the heart of this reinvention is Nvidia’s CUDA architecture.

“This historic collaboration tightly couples Nvidia’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem – a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing.”

Lip-Bu Tan added: “Intel’s x86 architecture has been foundational to modern computing for decades, and we are innovating across our portfolio to enable the workloads of the future.

“Intel’s leading data center and client computing platforms, combined with our process technology, manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities, will complement Nvidia’s AI and accelerated computing leadership to enable new breakthroughs for the industry.

“We appreciate the confidence Jensen and the Nvidia team have placed in us with their investment and look forward to the work ahead as we innovate for customers and grow our business.”

Intel shares skyrocket

The market reacted to the news and Intel’s share touched a day-high of US$32.38, before retreating slightly to end at $30.57. That was a single-day jump of 22.77 per cent, and $32.38 was a 52-week high for Intel.

The collaboration is being viewed by the market as detrimental to the plans of Intel’s rivals. On Thursday, AMD shares closed 1.3 per cent down, while Broadcom shares fell 0.5 per cent.