Kuwait Investment Authority enters AI race by joining MGX-backed AIP

Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) has taken its first major step in the artificial intelligence space when it became the first non-founder financial anchor investor to join the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), which was created last year by Abu Dhabi-based MGX , Microsoft, BlackRock and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP, a part of BlackRock).

KIA is the sovereign wealth fund of Kuwait and is one of the largest in the world, with approximately US$1 trillion in assets under management.

AIP was created in September last year to help mobilise US$30 billion of equity capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations, with the potential to reach up to US$100 billion when including debt financing. Over the past year, it has become one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure platforms with the addition of technology partners NVIDIA, xAI, and Cisco, as well as agreements with GE Vernova and NextEra Energy to help accelerate the scaling of energy solutions for AI data centers.

KIA’s addition reinforces AIP’s global reach and strategic impact as it accelerates investment in next-generation AI infrastructure. It underscores the partnership between leading regional and global institutions in advancing the infrastructure and innovation needed to power the future of artificial intelligence.

Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority, commented: “KIA’s participation in AIP reflects our long-term commitment to investing in transformative global infrastructure that drives innovation and economic progress. We view AI infrastructure as an instrumental driver of future growth, and we are proud to collaborate with leading global partners to accelerate its development at scale.”

Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, Managing Director and CEO of MGX, added: “We are delighted to welcome KIA as a strategic capital partner, marking a significant milestone that further reinforces the strength and long-term vision of the AIP Partnership. As the demand for AI infrastructure continues to rise, we must scale our investments and accelerate the pace of execution, working with our global partners.”