Lenovo’s Saudi expansion to add $10bn to non-oil GDP with new Riyadh HQ in Al Majdoul Tower

Lenovo has confirmed plans to establish its Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh’s Al Majdoul Tower and unveiled its new executive leadership team for Saudi Arabia and, a move the company says will contribute up to $10bn to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP by 2030.

The announcement marks a key milestone in Lenovo’s Middle East growth strategy and reinforces its long-term commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, digital transformation, and industrial diversification goals.

The RHQ will serve as Lenovo’s regional hub, housing operations in R&D, retail, marketing, partnerships, and customer engagement, while positioning the global tech giant at the heart of Riyadh’s innovation ecosystem.

Lenovo in Saudi Arabia

Al Majdoul Tower is already home to several PIF entities, ministries, and technology companies, placing Lenovo at the centre of Saudi Arabia’s transformation drive.

Lenovo’s strategy in Saudi Arabia is closely tied to its collaboration with ALAT, a Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned company. Together, they broke ground in February 2025 on a 200,000sqm advanced manufacturing facility in the Riyadh Integrated zone, operated by the Special Integrated Logistics Zone (SILZ).

Expected to be operational by 2026, the plant will produce millions of “Saudi Made” devices and, combined with the RHQ, is projected to add up to $10bn to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP by 2030.

Matt Dobrodziej, Senior Vice President and President, Lenovo EMEA, said: “The confirmation of Al Majdoul Tower as the future location of Lenovo’s Regional Headquarters, alongside the appointment of our new executive leadership team for Saudi Arabia and RHQ, marks a major milestone in our regional strategy.

“Through our strategic partnership with ALAT and investment in advanced manufacturing, we are proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting industrial diversification, accelerating digital transformation, and enabling sustainable economic growth.

“Our initiatives in Saudi Arabia, including the RHQ, flagship retail space, and the Riyadh-based manufacturing facility are projected to contribute up to $10bn to non-oil GDP by 2030, reinforcing our commitment to the Kingdom’s long-term development.”

To drive this expansion, Lenovo has named a new leadership team:

Lawrence Yu, Head of Regional Headquarters: A Lenovo veteran of 15 years who helped secure the ALAT partnership and Riyadh site

Giovanni Di Filippo, Vice President and General Manager, Lenovo Saudi Arabia: Previously grew Lenovo’s EMEA ISG market share from 6 per cent to 14 per cent

Zoran Radumilo, Chief Technology Officer, Lenovo Saudi Arabia: A 25-year enterprise technology leader with expertise in AI, cloud, and software

The RHQ in Riyadh will anchor Lenovo’s broader regional strategy, including a flagship retail store, VIP customer centre, and new innovation hubs, while strengthening ties with government and enterprise clients across priority sectors such as energy, telecom, finance, and smart cities.

Together with the Riyadh manufacturing facility, these initiatives position Lenovo as a long-term partner in the Kingdome’s digital and industrial transformation.