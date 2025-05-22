Mastercard launches first Middle East Cyber Resilience Centre in Saudi Arabia

Mastercard announced the launch of its Cyber Resilience Centre in Saudi Arabia. The initiative aims to bring together key players from the financial sector to foster collaboration and support shared goals in building a secure commerce and payment ecosystem in the Kingdom.

This is Mastercard’s first initiative in the Middle East, extending the company’s global network of cyber resilience centres, which includes locations in Europe and the United States, the company said.

Riyad Bank has joined as the first partner and will collaborate with Mastercard on training programmes, risk evaluations, and the adoption of global cybersecurity standards.

The centre marks a pivotal milestone in reinforcing the Kingdom’s cybersecurity infrastructure, enabling stronger collaboration to protect its fast-evolving digital economy.

With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and persistent, the centre will provide a platform to equip organisations with the tools, expertise, and strategies needed to detect, prevent, and respond to risks in real-time.

It will also serve as a catalyst for expanding local cybersecurity talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Adam Jones, EVP, Division President, West Arabia, Mastercard, said the launch of the Cyber Resilience Centre in Riyadh reflects the company’s commitment to staying ahead of emerging risks and helping its partners do the same.

“We’re proud to work with Riyad Bank to help advance a secure ecosystem in the Kingdom, and ensure that people, businesses, and institutions in Saudi Arabia are protected through world-class capabilities,” he said.

Ibrahim A Al-Sulobi SVP, Head of Cyber & Information Security Dept at Riyad Bank, said the partnership will enable the bank to further strengthen its defense frameworks, accelerate the adoption of global best practices of global security, and fortify security in the Kingdom’s financial sector.