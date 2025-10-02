Nadella ‘reinvents’ Microsoft by naming new CEO to run commercial business

Satya Nadella , the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft who has been widely acclaimed as the driving force that has made the Bill Gates-founded company the second largest in the world in terms of market cap, has shaken up things at the top.

On Wednesday, Nadella announced that Judson Althoff, Microsoft’s Chief Commercial Officer, will now have an expanded role as CEO of commercial business.

The transition would free up Nadella to focus on the technical aspects of the business as Microsoft strives to become a leader in the AI race.

Image: Microsoft

In a communication to the staff, Nadella explained his rationale: “We are in the midst of a tectonic AI platform shift, one that requires us to both manage and grow our at-scale commercial business today, while building the new frontier and executing flawlessly across both.

“History shows that general purpose technologies like AI drive step changes in productivity and GDP growth, and we have a unique opportunity to help our customers and the world realise this promise.

Our success depends on enabling commercial and public sector customers and partners to combine their human capital with new AI capabilities to change the frontier of how they operate.

“To accelerate this, we will increasingly need to bring together sales, marketing, operations, and engineering to drive growth and strengthen our position as the partner of choice for AI transformation.

“With this context, I have asked Judson Althoff to take on an expanded role as CEO of our commercial business. Over the past nine years, Judson has led our global sales organisation and was the architect behind designing and building Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) into what it is today: the ‘number one seed’ in the industry and our company’s most important growth engine.”

Nadella said Chief Marketing Officer Takeshi Numoto and his marketing team would report directly to Judson, while also continuing to report to him on all-up business models, planning, consumer marketing, and corporate brand and communications.

Also reporting to Judson will be Microsoft’s operations organisation. “By bringing operations into the commercial business, we can tighten the feedback loop between what customers need and how we deliver and support them,” Nadella added.

Judson will also lead a new commercial leadership team that brings together leaders from engineering, sales, marketing, operations, and finance to drive the company’s product strategy and governance, GTM readiness, and sales motions with shared accountability.

On his own role, Nadella added: “This will also allow our engineering leaders and me to be laser focused on our highest ambition technical work – across our datacenter buildout, systems architecture, AI science, and product innovation – to lead with intensity and pace in this generational platform shift.

“Each one of us needs to be at our very best in terms of rapidly learning new skills, adopting new ways to work, and staying close to the metal to drive innovation across the entire stack!

“This isn’t just evolution, it’s reinvention, for each of us professionally and for Microsoft.”