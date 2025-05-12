noon, Urban Company launch home services in UAE, Saudi Arabia

noon, the Middle East’s digital marketplace, has partnered with Urban Company to integrate home services directly into the noon app across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the companies announced today.

The partnership enables noon users to book, manage and schedule a range of home services through the platform, including cleaning, repairs and personal care services.

noon & Urban Company collaborate

“This partnership puts trusted help one click closer. With Urban Company’s quality and noon’s reach, we’re building a new standard for on-demand services — fast, reliable, and built around the customer,” Faraz Khalid, CEO of noon said.

The collaboration marks noon’s expansion beyond e-commerce, food delivery and fintech into home services, supporting its mission to reach “every door, every day” in the region.

“Partnering with noon marks a step in our mission to bring quality home services to households in the Middle East. With noon’s scale and customer relationships, we’re excited to build a seamless, tech-enabled service experience that redefines what great service looks like in Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO and Co-founder of Urban Company said.

Urban Company, which was founded in India and operates in four countries as of December 2024, has served over 12 million unique consumers through a network of 48,169 trained average monthly active service professionals in the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

In the UAE, services will include hourly and monthly cleaning plans, deep cleaning, laundry, AC, plumbing and electrical repairs, at-home salon and grooming services for men and women, as well as babysitting, pet care, ironing and packing services.

Customers in Saudi Arabia will have access to hourly and monthly cleaning plans, deep home cleaning for sofas, carpets and kitchens, home maintenance including AC, electrical and carpentry services, and at-home massage and nail care for women.

The integration will allow customers to book one-time services or subscribe to recurring plans, with the option to request the same service professional for consistency.

The rollout will begin soon in both markets, with the full suite of booking and support features built directly into the noon app.

Urban Company is currently preparing for an initial public offering in India, having filed a draft red herring prospectus on April 28, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

noon launched in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in December 2017, expanding to Egypt in February 2019, and has grown to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East.