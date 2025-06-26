Nvidia shares surge as it becomes world’s most valuable company again

Nvidia reclaimed its position as the most valuable company in the world after its stock price surged to an all-time high of $154.31 apiece, up 4.33 per cent on Wednesday.

Nvidia’s previous record close was $149.43 on January 6 this year. However, it also reached its 52-week low of $86.62 this year on April 7, partly due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the emergence of China’s DeepSeek.

The stock has rallied 78.1 per cent in the past two-and-a-half months and has gained nearly $1.42 trillion from its lowest close.

Nvidia overtakes Microsoft in market capitalisation

Wednesday’s close, which followed Chief Executive Jensen Huang’s presentation of the company’s latest technologies at its annual shareholder meeting, lifted Nvidia’s market capitalisation to approximately $3.77 trillion, which overtook Microsoft Corporation’s position at the top. Microsoft was up 0.44 per cent at $492.27 for a valuation of $3.66 trillion.

At the AGM, CEO Jensen Huang reassured shareholders about strong ongoing demand and reiterated that the computing industry is still in the early stages of a sweeping AI infrastructure transformation.

The day’s high for Nvidia shares was $154.45. The S&P 500 was flat on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3 per cent.

Analysts expect Nvidia to carry on the momentum this year, with its next-generation Blackwell Ultra chips being rolled out later this year, alongside higher volumes of Blackwell shipments. Experts expect the company’s gross margins should benefit in the second half of the year.

Micron Technology, one of Nvidia’s biggest competitors and maker of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, reported a big jump in sales and earnings amid booming demand, which could support Nvidia’s rise in the near future.

Micron posted a profit of $1.89 billion, or $1.68 a share, for the quarter, up from $332 million, or 30 cents a share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue climbed almost 37 per cent, to $9.3 billion, beating market expectations of $8.86 billion.