Nvidia to invest up to $100bn in OpenAI as two AI superpowers collaborate

Nvidia and OpenAI – the two companies at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution that is sweeping the globe – will partner to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems for OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure to train and run its models on the path to deploying superintelligence.

To support this deployment, including datacenter and power capacity, Nvidia intends to invest up to US$100 billion in OpenAI as the new Nvidia systems are deployed. The first phase is targeted to come online in the second half of 2026 using the Vera Rubin platform.

In a statement, the two companies said they were looking forward to finalising the details of this new phase of strategic partnership in the coming weeks.

While the deal gives Nvidia a stake in the fastest-growing company in the world and deepen the relationship with one of their biggest customers. For OpenAI, it gives financial breathing space and access to world-leading chips for AI.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, which last week invested US$5 billion in Intel, commented: “Nvidia and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT. This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward – deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.”

Huang later appeared on CNBC and said: “Demand for computing power is going through the roof for OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This partnership is about building an AI infrastructure that enables AI to go from the labs into the world.”

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, added: “Everything starts with compute. Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilise what we’re building with Nvidia to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

Altman told CNBC that without the infrastructure being provided by Nvidia as per the deal, OpenAI wouldn’t be able to provide its services.

“We can’t keep making better models,” Altman said. “This is like the fuel that we need to drive improvement, to drive better models, to drive revenue, everything.”

OpenAI will work with Nvidia as a preferred strategic compute and networking partner for its AI factory growth plans, and also work together to co-optimise their roadmaps for OpenAI’s model and infrastructure software and Nvidia’s hardware and software.

Greg Brockman, co-founder and President of OpenAI, said: ““We’ve been working closely with Nvidia since the early days of OpenAI. We’ve utilised their platform to create AI systems that hundreds of millions of people use every day. We’re excited to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute with NVIDIA to push back the frontier of intelligence and scale the benefits of this technology to everyone.”

This partnership complements the deep work OpenAI and Nvidia are already doing with a broad network of collaborators, including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate partners, focused on building the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure.

OpenAI has grown to over 700 million weekly active users and strong adoption across global enterprises, small businesses, and developers.