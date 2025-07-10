Oman Emirates Gateway submarine cable system to boost connectivity

The Oman Emirates Gateway (OEG), a 275km international fibre optic submarine cable system that will enhance connectivity between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, is now active.

UAE’s du and Oman’s Omantel announced this on Wednesday. The cutting-edge project connects three strategic international data centres – datamena DX1 in Dubai, UAE; Equinix MC1 in Barka and Equinix SN1 in Salalah, Oman.

OEG enhances the operational efficiency of existing networks and systems, while boosting speed, expanding connectivity, and elevating customer experiences through advanced commercial offerings. It will provide a seamless express connection and support the area’s evolution into a global telecommunications hub.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer of du, commented: “The Oman Emirates Gateway is far more than just an optical cable; it is a bridge towards future-proofing the digital infrastructure of the region.

“This project will be a cornerstone for hyperscalers, content providers, and international carriers, empowering them to enhance their presence in the UAE and Oman, and optimise their operational capability to meet the growing demands of the digital era.”

The system delivers benefits such as comprehensive resilience through dual routes (terrestrial and subsea), guaranteeing unmatched reliability and optimal network performance. The system infrastructure is designed to support emerging technologies, ensuring long-term sustainability and scalability.

It will also provide faster cloud access, in addition to a direct connection to key data centres, providing global access to facilitate international business growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Samy Al Ghassany, Chief Technology and Digital Officer at Omantel, added: “The full activation of the Oman Emirates Gateway marks a pivotal milestone in our journey towards digital transformation in Oman and beyond.

“We are proud to contribute to the region’s content enrichment and to establish a robust, high-capacity corridor that will empower businesses across Oman and the UAE. This achievement goes beyond mere connectivity; it propels the entire region towards innovation, growth, and global competitiveness.”

The activation of OEG is an important development for du and Omantel, reinforcing their positions as leading players in the telecommunications industry. In a statement, the companies said the benefits of the OEG project extend beyond enhanced network capabilities, serving as a crucial driver for economic growth and technological innovation in both the UAE and Oman.