OpenAI set to launch its first India office in New Delhi this year

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is moving closer to its second-largest market by subscriber numbers and said it will open its first India office in New Delhi this year.

The company, which had just one employee in the country, will also go on a local hiring spree.

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, commented: “Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader – amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission.

OpenAI strengthens local AI push

Just last week, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go in India, bringing down its subscription prices substantially. At only INR399 a month (US$4.56), it’s the company’s cheapest plan in the world and promises 10 times more usage than the free version. It is also substantially less than ChatGPT Plus, designed for advanced users, and priced at INR1,999 (US$22.9) a month.

OpenAI has been established as a legal entity in India and has begun hiring a local team, the company said in a statement.

According to some stats released by the company, weekly active users of ChatGPT in India have increased by more than four times over the past year. The country ranks among the top five developer markets on OpenAI’s platform, and it has the largest student population on ChatGPT worldwide.

The company faces strong competition in India from rivals like Google’s Gemini and AI startup Perplexity, both of which have launched offerings that make their advanced plans free for many users in the market.

The Indian government welcomed OpenAI’s decision and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, said: “OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation.

“As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen.”