Phoenix Group earns strong “Buy” endorsement from H.C. Wainwright

Phoenix Group PLC (ADX: PHX), an IHC portfolio company and global leader in blockchain and digital asset infrastructure, has received a reaffirmed Buy rating from US investment bank H.C. Wainwright & Co., along with a price target of AED 3.00. This recommendation stems from the company’s strategic evolution beyond its traditional mining operations into high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

As of the August 4, 2025 closing price of AED 1.48, analysts estimate Phoenix Group shares have more than 102 per cent upside potential, reflecting the market’s confidence in the company’s diversified expansion.

Titled “Re‑Energised Sites and AI/HPC Feasibility Prime Upside; Reit. Buy,” the report highlights Phoenix’s:

Transition toward higher-margin self-mining operations, bolstered by growing digital asset holdings.

Expanded global operational footprint, enhancing resilience and growth potential.

Substantial digital asset treasury, including Bitcoin and Solana holdings exceeding US$150 million. The analysts note that Phoenix’s ambitious foray into AI and HPC infrastructure positions it to capitalise on surging demand for advanced compute capabilities, creating fresh revenue streams as new operational sites come online.

A key strength highlighted is Phoenix’s integration within the IHC ecosystem. As an IHC portfolio company, Phoenix benefits from shared resources and strategic alignment, support that strengthens its ability to scale and innovate within the fast-moving tech landscape.

“We are delighted that H.C. Wainwright sees the significant value and enormous potential in our strategy,” said Munaf Ali, CEO and co-founder of Phoenix Group. “This report validates our team’s hard work to expand our core mining operations efficiently while boldly moving into the AI and HPC space. As an IHC portfolio company, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering superior returns for our shareholders, and this report confirms we are on the right path.”

Although the report acknowledges inherent sector-specific risks, particularly the volatility of digital asset markets, it remains confident in Phoenix’s strategic vision and competitive positioning.

About Phoenix Group PLC

Phoenix Group PLC, an IHC Portfolio Company, is a multi-billion-dollar global technology leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. As one of the world’s top ten Bitcoin miners, it operates over 500 megawatts across the UAE, U.S., Canada, Oman, and Ethiopia, running the biggest mining farm in MENA.

Phoenix Group is the first crypto and blockchain conglomerate in the region to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).