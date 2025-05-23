Port of Fujairah partners with Endava on major digital overhaul to boost efficiency

The Port of Fujairah announced signing a strategic agreement with Endava to spearhead a comprehensive digital transformation initiative aimed at unifying and modernising the port’s operational landscape.

Spanning five years and structured in six progressive modules, the initiative will introduce cutting-edge digital solutions to optimise vessel call management, dry and liquid bulk operations, gate pass security and real-time analytics.

The move is aimed at ensuring world-class efficiency and transparency across all operations at the port, Port of Fujairah said.

At the initiative’s core is a new port community system branded “MarHub,” signalling an inclusive, connected gateway for every stakeholder.

Endava will deliver MarHub as a state-of-the-art platform that will enhance data accessibility for all stakeholders, streamline workflows, and establish a strong foundation for automation and continuous process improvement.

Critically, the system’s API-first, cloud-native, modular architecture will facilitate constant innovation, enabling the port to introduce new e-services seamlessly, with Phase 1 scheduled to go live in Q4 2025.

Aligning with the Port of Fujairah’s sustainability objectives, MarHub will be hosted in UAE-based Microsoft Azure regions, ensuring full data residency and compliance.

The deployment will leverage containerisation, automated resource scaling, and centralised logging to minimise infrastructure waste and support sustainable IT practices.

Khalil Ebrahim, Deputy Managing Director at Port of Fujairah, said the partnership will not only help the port to optimise its processes, but also reinforce full transparency.

“This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our business partners with world-class infrastructure and services, perfectly complementing our strategic geographic position,” he said.

David Boast, General Manager – UAE & KSA, Endava, said the company is honoured to be chosen as the Port of Fujairah’s transformation partner.

“Large-scale digital transformations require careful execution to ensure operational continuity, and our expertise will enable a seamless transition, while continuously delivering powerful new features,” he said.

Over the past four decades, the Port of Fujairah has established itself as a pivotal shipping and maritime services hub for the UAE and the wider region.

With an annual throughput close to 120 million metric tons of cargo, 5,000 port calls and over 12,000 anchorage calls, technology plays a vital role in ensuring seamless operations.

The latest digital transformation endeavour marks a significant step towards future-proofing the port’s infrastructure and capabilities, the port said.