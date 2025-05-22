Qatar partners with Ardian, Silian to build AI and semiconductor hub

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, and Silian Partners, a strategic and operational value creation firm specialised in the global semiconductor industry, announced a partnership to collaborate on AI and semiconductors.

The initiative aims to contribute to driving digital innovation and to developing strategic technologies in the country.

The three will work together to attract companies in the AI and semiconductor technology ecosystems to explore opportunities and establish operations in the country.

In line with these efforts, Silian Partners will establish an office in Qatar to bring significant semiconductor industry capabilities to the country.

As part of the partnership, Invest Qatar will facilitate connections between Ardian Semiconductor’s portfolio companies and local stakeholders, as well as provide aftercare services for current investors.

The collaboration is poised to introduce various initiatives to support the long-term growth of the technology sector in the country, such as joint seminars, workshops and conferences to facilitate knowledge sharing and networking.

The investment promotion agency will also work closely with Ardian and Silian Partners to organise exploratory fact-finding trips for related companies to learn more about the country’s business environment and to experience the country’s high quality of life.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said the partnership with Ardian and Silian Partners exemplifies Qatar’s commitment to attracting investment in enabling clusters such as IT & digital in line with its Third National Development Strategy.

“By combining Qatar’s world-class digital infrastructure and significant investments in RDI with Ardian’s proven and successful private equity capabilities and Silian Partner’s deep semiconductor industry experience and expertise, we are paving the way to further enhance Qatar’s position as a global hub for innovation and piloting new technologies,” he said.

Jan Philipp Schmitz, Executive Vice President, Ardian, said the collaboration marks a significant milestone in the company’s shared commitment to fostering AI and semiconductor ecosystems in Qatar and the wider region.

“Ardian Semiconductor, our pioneering private equity platform, will serve as a catalyst for digital innovation and strategic technology development in the region,” he said.

Paul Boudre, CEO, Co-Founder & Partner, and Thomas Pebay-Peyroula, Co-Founder & Partner, Silian Partners, said they are excited to announce that they will locate their global strategy team in Qatar.

“Our team in Doha will carry out high-value-added semiconductor industry research and analysis, which is essential to underpin the investment strategy of the Ardian Semiconductor platform and support portfolio companies in their strategic positioning and growth,” they said.